Duel of brightness and vibrant colors: the bets of the celebrities for the Martín Fierro 2022

The celebrities dressed up to attend the Martín Fierro 2022, the long-awaited awards ceremony of the great celebration of the Argentine show

The red carpet are taken by celebrities as an opportunity to show off an arsenal of looks that will later set the trend and They will attract all eyes. In the delivery of Martin Fierro Awards This objective was more than fulfilled.

After two long years in which the coronavirus pandemic prevented carrying out this type of massive events, The celebrities dressed up to attend the long-awaited awards ceremony of the great celebration of the Argentine show that took place at the Hilton Hotel.

While the classics of always gave the present in the great celebration, the dresses and suits with games of textures, embroideries and transparencies took all eyes

The truth is, from 19.44, a little later than expected figures began to arrive on the red carpet to pose with their outfits specially chosen for the occasion in front of accredited photographers. And the fashion critics as usual, they found their place to comment on each of the looks.

Lali Espósito, recently arrived from Spain -where she was shooting the Sky Rojo series and also officiated as the host of the Platino Awards-, chose a simple but sensual translucent dress with silver crystals

Between feathers, glitter and transparencies the great personalities of the show paraded exclusive designs of Gino Bogani, Claudia Arce, Laurencio Adot, Fabián Zita, Claudio Cosano and Pablo Ramírez, among others.

For Laura Malpeli, image consultant and director of Styletto Image Studio, “it was very appropriate that glitter were the protagonists of the celebration after two years without the ceremony” (Gustavo Gavotti)

“It could all be summed up in an explosion of glitter, as if that had been the dress code. Whether in a jacket or a dress, the glitter was the star of the night We saw a lot of silver, red and fuchsia too,” he told Benito Fernandez a Infobae.

While once again the all time classics they gave the present in the great celebration, the dresses and suits with games of textures, embroidery and transparencies all eyes were drawn.

Milva Castelleni Gustavo Gavotti

“The famous opted, for the most part, for transparencies. What showgirl of the night they joined the glitters generating outfits high impact. The pens were the detail of the moment, a proposal that is here to stay and is perfect to wear on the red carpets. By last, metallic and pleated garments They were present. The last ones were synonymous with elegance on a night where everyone wanted to show off and win”, explained in dialogue with this medium the fashion and image consultant Susan Milan.

Santiago Artemis, one of the most popular designers in Argentina and the favorite of centennials, surprised once again with his style

Susan Gimenez, one of the great expected of the night, opted for a distinguished dress golden of the English designer Jenny Packham -whose models were also worn by Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift, Sandra Bullock and Kate Winslet among other international figures – which he accompanied with a bag rectangular in the same tone.

The fashion producer and image consultant Matilda Blanco wore an elegant black lace dress and classic stilettos in the same tone (Adrián Escandar)

Lali Esposito, meanwhile, recently arrived from Spain -Where was the series filming? sky red and also officiated as host of the Platino Awards-, she chose an simple but sensual translucent dress with silver crystals. The singer was one of the nominees for the grand gala for her role as a jury in The Argentine Voice. And as a star phoneIt was also one of the privileged ones who obtained a room at the Hilton in Puerto Madero to be able to prepare and look for the occasion.

Agustina Casanova with a dazzling dress full of transparencies (Prensa Telefe)

For Laura Malpeli, image consultant and director of Styletto Image Studio, “It was very appropriate that the glitters were the protagonists of the celebration after two years without the ceremony. This trend was present in textures such as sequins. In this type of celebration, ‘less is more’ does not apply and that is why the glitter was combined with other details that also account for this style”.

The most famous family clan in Latin America gave the present at the Hilton gala (Gustavo Gavotti)

“We saw the pens in different outfits, an excellent resource to draw attention to the part of the body on which they are placed. The vibrant colors are another way to express feelings of celebration and they can be combined with a trend like glitter in sequins or alone since they are a statement in themselves”, added the specialist.

“The feathers were the detail of the moment, a proposal that is here to stay and is perfect to wear on the red carpet” (Adrián Escandar)

Along the same lines, the image consultant Gabriela Gurmendi, asserted: “The great figures chose bright and metallic colors for your outfits, also garments with a lot of volume. The most popular necklines They were the V, the strapless and the asymmetrical. The red and gold colors They were other great protagonists.”

Ámbar de Benedictis, owner of a low profile, arrived accompanied by her uncle Nacho in a two-piece total black outfit with an irregular top and skirt that she accompanied with short boots (Gustavo Gavotti)

And among many of the names that shine with their own light, quickly the presence of four generations that respond to the same family stands out, because Mirtha Legrand, with her daughter Marcela Tinayre, her granddaughter Juana Viale, and his great-granddaughter, Amber Benedictis, were present at the famous evening that rewards the best of Argentine television.

Mirtha Legrand, along with her daughter Marcela Tinayre, her granddaughter Juana Viale, and her great-granddaughter, Ámbar de Benedictis, were present at the famous evening that awards the best of Argentine television (Gustavo Gavotti)

Juanita pike a gold Gino Bogani dress with an open back and accompanied the look with stones of Jean Pierre. In the meantime, Amber, owner of a low profile, she arrived accompanied by her uncle Nacho with an all black outfit in two pieces with Irregular top and skirt which he accompanied with short cane boots.

Marcelo Polino, another of those who chose glitter (Credit: Adrián Escandar)

One thing became clear: The Argentine show business met again at a party in pure brilliance to celebrate the television production of the year 2021, which with so much effort managed to inform and entertain people in an extremely complicated context.

