Duel: Steven Spielberg’s film turns 50. Rediscover it in streaming – Shows

by MARTINA BARONE – «So Mr. Spielberg, yours is a metaphor on how capitalism tries to crush the citizen?». “But, I really just wanted to make a movie about cars.” There are dozens of stories of summer, but this is a bit different, because it was right here in Rome, at the beginning of his incredible journey, that in the summer of 1973 he gave the lecture on his first work: Duel (which you can review here streaming on CHILI). Apparently only a film made for television – in the United States it was broadcast on November 13, 1971 – in reality a work that would have shocked everyone. At that time Spielberg was just a big boy of twenty-five who until then had moved only thanks to his imagination and found himself in Europe for the first time. But that film, which for America was for the small screen, met the refined tastes of European cinephiles.

Duel was born from a story by Richard Matheson and was a work intended mainly for satellite channels, with no possibility of ending up in the hall. Instead, the strength of the director, the love for cinema and his consequent knowledge and an innate ability for the construction of a talking staging then made the passage of the film inevitable from the vision of the living room to the sensory pleasure of cinema. A real show that in Italy first passed through Taormina and then in many cinemas and which immediately marked the future destiny of its creator, a crystalline talent in knowing how to reconcile storytelling, direction and emotion.

Like a postcard of what would later become his cinema, Duel – on TV in 1971, in cinemas in 1973 after the blessing received by Federico Fellini in a Roman vision – already contained the key elements of an entire filmography. In a mouse hunt in which protagonist David Mann’s defenseless Plymouth Valiant tries desperately to escape the uncontrollable fury of a mysterious tanker, Spielberg uses reflexes, plays with speed and perspective, feeds the fear of vulnerability by bringing it back to the rules. of the road.

And so here are directorial intuitions that support precise shots even in the race for the salvation of the character of Dennis Weaver and that, with the simple presence of two vehicles, live on a constant and perceptible suspense. Entertainment filled with an authorship made of a direction capable of communicating, never overshadowed or canceled by history. Even then, Spielberg was chasing the public to make sure that they loved cinema, like him, ready to immerse themselves completely in the creation of worlds and icons, be they an alien, a dinosaur or a President of the United States. Or even, why not, a shark. But that’s another story …









Duel: rediscover it in streaming on CHILI



