«Duel» turns 50: the film launched by a young Steven Spielberg

Saturday, November 13, 1971 (fifty years ago), a small TV movie of only 74 minutes overall was broadcast in prime time on the American ABC network, which was so successful that it was destined about two years later to be “fleshed out” with additional sequences, brought to an hour and a half in duration and face the distribution in theaters (also overseas: we will be released in September 1973). As well as becoming a milestone in the history of cinema and launching the very young author into orbit. AND Duel, by then just 25-year-old Steven Spielberg, a Cincinnati-born boy with an unhappy childhood (frustrated by the absences of his father, an electronics engineer, moving from preteen to New Jersey and bullying at school due to his Jewish roots) who already from the beauty of eighteen years earlier (his first short film on a subject, shot with an 8mm camera given to him by his father and starring relatives and schoolmates, was made in 1953) he had decided that the “seventh art” would become his future . After having cut his teeth as an aid and having directed a handful of episodes of television serials on his own, Spielberg is fascinated by a story by the great Richard Matheson that has become a screenplay by the writer himself: and in just over an hour he proves to be an already very personal ability, sensitivity and gaze. Those who in the space of just a decade (The shark, 1975; Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1977; Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 and above all ET the extra-terrestrial, 1982) will lead him to become a master capable of creating masterpieces with stratospheric collections.