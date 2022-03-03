Dulce María breaks the hearts of RBD fans with this sad news

the mexican singer Sweet Maria He ended up breaking the illusions that the fans of the RBD group confirmed that there will NOT be a reunion of its members, despite the fact that in recent days he had talked about the possibility of them working together.

It is not a matter of laziness, enmities, but According to the actress, it is rather a matter of logistics that will prevent the group from appearing before their fans at least this year.

“Unfortunately this year it will not be done, I do not know if one day it will be done, hopefully, but this year it will not be done, we want to, we tried, but for various reasons it was not possible”. SWEET MARIA

For this reason, the singer asked her followers not to be fooled by the rumors that the cast of Rebelde returns in some project, they announced for the “Hoy” program.

“Obviously don’t buy tickets, because it doesn’t exist, and it’s a fraud, so, believe anything that isn’t official, it’s completely a fraud, don’t be fooled.” SWEET MARIA

In August of last year, the group assured that they were prepared to begin negotiations to return from the 12-year retirement to which they subjected their audience.

It was in December 2020 that the musicians appeared at a concert via streaming to which Dulce did not appear. After the impact generated by this recital, the interpreters assured that they would make an effort to join again, but so far this has not been finalized.

Danna Paola sings “Just stay silent”

Danna Paola has become an icon of pop music that also praised Mexico in Spain, since, since her participation in Elite, the European media have not stopped praising her.

Therefore, it is not surprising that, on this occasion, one of the musical themes announced by the singer is already expected by her fans, who were surprised by the collaboration she will perform.

The theme with which Danna Paola aims to position herself again on the music charts is actually a cover of one of the most acclaimed music bands of recent years, which will sing together with Moderatto that will be nothing more and nothing less than ‘Just stay silent‘, a successful musical theme that made RBD fashionable years ago.

You may also like: