The well-being of each of us can be seen in the first place from the face.

When we are well and relaxed, we notice it from the eyes and from the complexion. The less red the former and the rosier the latter, the better our health will be.

Dull skin is the first sign of something wrong, but it could also be just plain tiredness.

Not to mention dark circles, one of the main signs of sleep deprivation.

Our body sends us messages that we must be able to grasp. In this sense, in addition to the obvious signs on the face, we should also be careful about something else. We refer specifically to urine, which may have a strange odor and appearance.

Indeed, dull color and terrible smell of pee are not to be ignored and underestimated.

It could be a temporary problem, which is solved autonomously or with ad hoc therapy prescribed by the doctor. What we eat also affects our urine, but if the situation persists then we should be careful.

Studies have shown the correlation between this annoying condition and a fairly critical problem. Let’s see immediately what it is.

An often unknown connection

These could in fact be the alarm signal of this serious disease, diabetes.

According to the Humanitas researchers, foul-smelling urine would represent one of the possible symptoms of diabetes, also called hyperglycemia.

Characterized by an amount of excess sugar in the blood, there are two different types, commonly called types 1 and 2. The causes are different depending on one and the other and it is not always easy to learn about them before the consequences have worsened.

In these cases, the symptoms may be different, some of which are related to the kidneys.

If we notice that the strange and smelly pee persists for a long time, then in that case it would be better to contact your doctor.

Dull color and a terrible smell of pee could be the warning sign of this serious pathology

The best way to find out any doubts would be to do specific urinalysis, such as urine culture. This type of investigation allows you to check if there are specific microorganisms in the urine, so as to understand their origin and find a possible cure. However, it is better to wait for the advice of an expert before carrying out diagnostic tests, also because only he will be able to guide us in the best way.

You should always pay attention to some symptoms, because they could be important spies that should not be underestimated.

Deepening

