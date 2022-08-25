Duluc evokes the return to form of a Messi who “was a little painful”

Paris Saint-Germain got off to a good start in the 2022-2023 season by signing 4 wins in as many games, making the best start in their history. With 21 goals already scored, his attacking trio made up of Brazilian Neymar Jr, Argentinian Lionel Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé is already panicking the counters and opposing defenses. At the debate launched on the set of The evening team concerning the best of the three attackers, Vincent Duluc, journalist, opted for the Parisian Number 30, explaining his choice.

“What we saw of Lionel Messi last season was a little painful. It’s not because at the end of the season he redid the stats against anyone that it was reassuring. On the other hand, what we have been seeing for a month, all of a sudden, I say to myself: “Messi is playing in Ligue 1, it’s unbelievable that he is playing in Ligue 1. Last season, there was no There aren’t many times when I’ve thought that to myself. There, we finally touch the player he is. So he’s not the same player as before, he has evolved, he has changed. But what a player! »

Last year was a year of transition for the Albiceleste playmaker. He has already had to digest his departure from FC Barcelona after having spent more than 20 years there between training and the first team, then adapt to a new club, a new life, a new championship. Anyone who had known only one club so far in his professional career had to start completely from scratch.

Many were quick to bury him and say he was finished, but since the start of the school year, PSG has been delighted to see him close to his best level again. Did he need a year of adaptation or is it the change of coach that allows the Pulga to go from spleen to smile? Perhaps both, but what matters above all is that, like the rest of his teammates, the former captain of FC Barcelona is finally flourishing within the Parisian squad, to the delight of his coach. , his teammates and supporters.







