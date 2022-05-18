Entertainment

Dumb nice girl? Ángela Aguilar mocks cheap tennis shoes, ‘similar’ to her Balenciaga

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, Ángela once again reveals his facet of “zero humility” mocking a ‘cheap’ copy of his designer footwear and the criticism was swift.

And it is the young woman who has always been harshly singled out for the little tact she has for non-designer brands, since at 18 years of age, the star of regional mexican He has always shown his love for expensive clothes.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Today’s horoscope, May 18, 2022, of all zodiac signs

2 seconds ago

Scandal on Grey’s Anatomy over screenwriter’s web of lies

1 min ago

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Doc Trailer Features Ben Affleck: Watch

2 mins ago

Shakira shows all her charms in this photo

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button