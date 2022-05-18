Dumb nice girl? Ángela Aguilar mocks cheap tennis shoes, ‘similar’ to her Balenciaga

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, Ángela once again reveals his facet of “zero humility” mocking a ‘cheap’ copy of his designer footwear and the criticism was swift.

And it is the young woman who has always been harshly singled out for the little tact she has for non-designer brands, since at 18 years of age, the star of regional mexican He has always shown his love for expensive clothes.

As they say, the star was fortunate to be born in a true “cradle of gold”which is why she has always enjoyed a true life as a queen thanks to the heritage built by her father and deceased grandparents.

But on more than one occasion, the singer has had a series of comments that have unleashed the fury of the cyber community, as they assure that her lack of humility is surprising.

The singer is placed again in everyone’s mouth. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

What is a fact is that the last month has been truly scandalous for the singer and performer, as her supposed relationship with the composer, Gussy Lau.

Ángela Aguilar unleashes scandal for ‘mocking’ cheap tennis

It is no secret to anyone that the singer is a true lover of luxury brands, and proof of this are the expensive outfits with which he was seen in the French capital a few months ago.

That is why it does not surprise anyone that every time they have the opportunity, they show off their new acquisitions with their more than eight million followers on social networks, but the last post unleashed a series of criticisms.

The singer has always been characterized by her good fashion eye. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

And it is that in his Insta Stories, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar wanted to make a comparison of inexpensive shoes with hers, which come from the Spanish firm, Balenciaga.

Although the short clip does not show the face of the star, if it is heard in the company of another woman, who holds the mobile that has the image of a Sketchers brand shoes.

Shortly after the first image, the singer passes the camera to his own sneakers from the prestigious Balenciaga firm, moment in which both break into laughter and are heard saying: “they don’t look alike”

It is worth mentioning that the the interpreter of “Actually” has an approximate cost of 1,500 dollars, so fans They have not lowered it from “classist” and “having little humility.”

So far, the singer has not made any statement about it, as many remember the time she ignored an elderly man and shortly after he came out to give his version of the events.

