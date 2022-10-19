Dumbbell exercises to strengthen your shoulders

The shoulders are delicate joints and difficult to exercise, so putting too much pressure on them before they are ready for it can lead to injuries. For this reason, for this fitness routine proposed by Esther and Gema Pineda, personal trainers better known as the Pin Twins, we must use a weight that we are used to, at least to begin with.

Fitness experts propose this four-exercise workout, with three sets of 12 repetitions and a 45-second rest after each set. For this you will need a pair of dumbbells, to choose the weight, but as long as it is a number of kilos that you can support.

This activity was recorded at The Corporate Gym facilities.

Exercise 1.

Standing with your legs shoulder-width apart, grab a dumbbell in each hand.

With the left arm, we raise the arm by bending the elbow and putting the dumbbell on the chest and stretch as if we wanted to form a cross and go down the same path. Then we do it with the other arm. This entire sequence is repeated twelve times.

Exercise 2.

Standing, with a dumbbell in each hand and with the torso in an isometric position, we raise both arms at the same time as if we wanted to take flight. We repeat it twelve times.

Exercise 3.

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a dumbbell in each hand and stretch one arm out crosswise, then the other, then adopt a striking position and cross it from the front, as shown in the video. This sequence is performed 12 times.

Exercise 4.

In plank position, supporting hands, we take a hand to the opposite shoulder, first one and then another, and then we stretch one arm in the air in front and then the other. This entire sequence is performed 12 times.

When you have finished the first round you have to do two more to complete the training proposed by the Pin Twins. You can find here other of his routines to continue getting in shape.

