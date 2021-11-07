Dumbledore’s Secrets, in late 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Hogwarts Legacy, the long-awaited action-RPG based on the universe created by British writer JK Rowling, will probably arrive in stores only after the release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, therefore in the 2022 forwarded.

Considering that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will make its theatrical debut on April 15, 2022, it’s easy to imagine that the title developed by Avalanche Software will not be released before second half of the next year.

This is suggested by the words of Rachel Wakely, general manager of Warner Bros., who discussing the intellectual property of the Wizarding World made reference to two major releases during 2022.

The first is the film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the second is Hogwarts Legacy (our preview here). “From what I have been able to see, the launch of the game will have been worth the wait and will offer fans new ways to interact with the franchise,” said Wakely.

In fact, the press releases released so far by Warner Bros. refer to the tie-in as a decidedly ambitious project, “the best experience for all gamers who are passionate about Wizarding World”.