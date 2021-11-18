Dumbledore’s Secrets is Warner Bros’ latest, desperate attempt to save the trilogy from failure

– Advertisement –

The Fantastic Beasts trilogy has suffered from extremely poor reception so far, and Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which seemingly shifts the focus to fan favorite Albus Dumbledore, is Warner Bros’ latest, desperate attempt to save the near-failure trilogy and link it back to the beloved Harry Potter franchise.

JK Rowling’s novels about Harry Potter and the films that followed still have the power to be one of the greatest creative phenomena in history, so of course, it’s been tried to bring back all of the hype with the Fantastic Beasts prequel. Unfortunately, the films failed to connect to the same audiences that loved the originals, leaving Warner Bros with one last chance to save the franchise.

The inconsistent plot, the changes in narrative focus and the development of the characters that don’t work all play a fundamental role in the difficulties of the trilogy.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opened a premise that was awesome, fresh, and most importantly, fun, the film introduced a world away from Hogwarts and transported the characters into real-world situations. Rowling’s first attempt as a screenwriter was understandably problematic, and the ending of Where to Find Them proved that she was a beginner, despite her ability to write novels. The first film ended as waking up from a bad dream: with memories erased and damage repaired. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald relegated the fantastic beasts to plot gimmicks that steered the story towards a confrontation between the dark wizard and Harry Potter’s future mentor, Dumbledore. The Crimes of Grindelwald was a huge disappointment and can be considered one of the most messy sequels in terms of plot, characters and narrative swings.

Dumbledore’s Secrets is nothing more than a trick to force fans to return to theaters by shifting the narrative to a well-known character, apparently, the WB took advantage of the sad performance of the second film and decided that the simple involvement of Dumbledore wasn’t enough for the fans, but he had to be the main focus for the future of the films, even at the cost of putting Newt Scamander aside, who is for all intents and purposes the protagonist.

The lack of planning appears to be the biggest downfall of the trilogy, as the series went from having few mentions of Dumbledore in the first film to revolving entirely around him and his secrets in the third.

Adding Dumbledore to the title screams desperation and draws obvious comparisons to the Star Wars sequels. There is, of course, also the possibility that Dumbledore isn’t all that involved, and that the title itself is a trick (very similar to The Rise of Skywalker), which has the potential to anger fans even more than that. abandonment of Newt. It really seems like this is an insurmountable situation, and with the problems surrounding Grindelwald’s role, mainly Johnny Depp being fired and Mads Mikkelsen taking his role, the trilogy has had its fair share of bumps and bruises, so The film’s title and the writers’ rework appears to be an attempt to hide them behind a familiar face and present longtime Harry Potter fans with a distraction in the form of Dumbledore.

It can be argued that the title of the concluding chapter should simply be Dumbledore’s Secrets, with no Fantastic Beasts at this point. The final part of any trilogy is the most important film, and Secrets of Dumbledore certainly has some heavy work to do, but this doesn’t come as the ending to the plot, but rather as an independent film that has completely abandoned the original premise. all in all, it seems as if Fantastic Beasts have lost their way in the beginning and focused on the wrong things, for better or for worse, the team is determined to continue on this path. Audiences have to sit back and wait to see if Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets will save the franchise or if it’s just a disappointing cheap gimmick.

