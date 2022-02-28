Dumbledore’s Secrets releases new trailer

Finally, on Monday morning, the second official trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’; the third installment in the Harry Potter spin-off saga.

‘Fantastic Animals’ focuses on the story of the greatest duel in the history of the magical world; which faced Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen)the most feared magician until the arrival of Voldemort.

Remember that the trailer for ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ was scheduled to premiere during the past week. But After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Warner Bros. decided to suspend its release so as not to downplay the delicate world situation.

This new trailer is primarily based on Dumbledore and his work on gather mages to face their deadly enemy. While Grindelwald is also shown gaining more adherents in his quest to end the secrecy of the wizards.

Johnny Depp replaced in Fantastic Beasts

must be remembered Warner Bros decided to separate Johnny Depp in November 2020 of the production of Fantastic Animals, after the trial that is currently underway for accusations of domestic violence against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard.

In June of this year the situation began to turn in favor of the former Grindelwald, since the last known antecedents indicate that it was actually Amber Heard who mistreated her husband.

Johnny Depp last appeared in public as a guest on the 69th version of the San Sebastian Festivalwhere he got the Donostia award. On this occasion, the actor referred to his rejection of the culture of cancellation and left some messages to Hollywood for the changes of recent years.

“It is no longer what it was no matter how hard it tries to be. Live in a pandemonium, and whatever the studios do they end up trampling people and can afford to get rid of people like me», declared the actor.



