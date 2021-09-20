Extremely positive debut, as a starter, for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman convinced everyone. La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights numbers and anecdotes

Source: The Gazzetta dello Sport

Dumfries convinced everyone, on Saturday, during the first match played as a starter in the Nerazzurri shirt, against Bologna. A match enhanced by an assist (the one for Lautaro 1-0), but also by many bucked who remembered Hakimi. Today’s study of La Gazzetta dello Sport is dedicated precisely to the parallelism between the two right-wing interpreters of the Nerazzurri.

The newspaper reflects on Dumfries: “His debut as a starter may have been an electric shock for Inter’s season: it is the awaited confirmation that you can still travel on the same frequencies as in the past. The succession on the right travels at high, very high speed: Denzel accelerating at San Siro reached a vertigo of 34.38 km / h and we are in the Achraf area, which last year reached 34.52. Against Bologna the Dutchman covered almost 11 kilometers (10.95) and gave a physical presence that amazed the entire Inter staff. “

In conclusion, Dumfries has now fully entered the Inter world.

Two background, on name and childhood: “Denzel, a name given by his parents in homage to the American Oscar winner Denzel Washington, as a child he was forced to make visits after visits because he was hyperactive, but now all that energy overturns him on the field”. A beautiful story of progression, therefore, to be continued at San Siro, under the watchful eyes of those fans who already love him.