© photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport Extremely positive debut, as a starter, for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman convinced everyone. La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights numbers and anecdotes Source: The Gazzetta dello Sport Dumfries convinced everyone, on Saturday, during the first match played as a starter in the Nerazzurri shirt, against Bologna. A match enhanced by an assist (the one for Lautaro 1-0), but also by many bucked who remembered Hakimi. Today’s study of La Gazzetta dello Sport is dedicated precisely to the parallelism between the two right-wing interpreters of the Nerazzurri. The newspaper reflects on Dumfries: “His debut as a starter may have been an electric shock for Inter’s season: it is the awaited confirmation that you can still travel on the same frequencies as in the past. The succession on the right travels at high, very high speed: Denzel accelerating at San Siro reached a vertigo of 34.38 km / h and we are in the Achraf area, which last year reached 34.52. Against Bologna the Dutchman covered almost 11 kilometers (10.95) and gave a physical presence that amazed the entire Inter staff. “ In conclusion, Dumfries has now fully entered the Inter world (the in-depth analysis of our editorial staff, click here). Two background, on name and childhood: “Denzel, a name given by his parents in homage to the American Oscar winner Denzel Washington, as a child he was forced to make visits after visits because he was hyperactive, but now all that energy overturns him on the field”. A beautiful story of progression, therefore, to be continued at San Siro, under the watchful eyes of those fans who already love him. Other news – Inter Press Review More news Fiorentina-Inter: how to follow the game. What you need, always live

Inter, from Lautaro to the Vlahovic dream. ‘That thought from the executives …’

Dumfries and the ‘monster’ data on speed. Inter amazed. There are two backgrounds

Fiorentina-Inter: the ways to watch the ‘Franchi’ match on TV

Fiorentina-Inter: how are Correa and Vidal? Let’s take stock

Commisso attacks, Inter gets irritated: the climate is ‘hot’

It’s a storm on Inter: Commisso’s very hard attack

Inter, transfer market: 3 (almost) sure farewells and eyes at the surprise shot

Cavani, a former striker drops the bomb: “He is unhappy in Manchester”

Juventus and Milan share the spoils: 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium

Inter Women, the summary of the week during the national team break

Pagliuca saves Handanovic: “The criticisms made against the Slovenian goalkeeper are unfair”

Inter, in the last 5 matches at ‘San Siro’ there is an impressive figure

Lautaro, the beginning is a show: ‘El Toro’ has become the pack leader

It is written Skriniar, it reads perfection: the Slovakian game

Mom what Dzeko! So the Swan responded to the criticism

Fight, government and balance: Nicolò Barella’s match

Dumfries: running, assists and a lot of substance. All the numbers of the Dutch

Inter, watch out for Fiorentina! The Italian team now flies. All the secrets

Inzaghi enjoying a super Lautaro! The data: sprint start for Toro

Sampdoria Inter, D’Aversa thinks about it again: “We could have won it”

Dumfries Inter, Di Marzio reveals the background that led him to Milan

Bologna Inter Primavera, Chivu smiles: his team even makes three

Empoli-Sampdoria ends 0-3: the former Inter Candreva also scores

Inter Bologna, Sconcerti: “Nerazzurri hit goal in dozens of ways”

Towards Fiorentina Inter, the Italian orphan of two highly successful players

Dumfries and the ‘rare overpower’. Simone Inzaghi crowns him

Inter, what a fear! The conditions of Joaquin Correa and Arturo Vidal

With a cool head: the Nerazzurri’s votes after the 6-1 against Bologna

Inter, ‘Lautaro universal. Inzaghi a master ‘. But one name is rejected

Inter, ‘goals beyond anyone, including Lukaku’. The data: never so good since 1950

Dear my Inter, you are ‘slapped’ at criticisms and ghosts: very good!

Inter market: Marotta lurking for the ‘coup’ from the Premier

Inter, from ghosts to coronation: ‘Impossible to do better than Inzaghi’

Other than the Inter crisis! Inzaghi signs two historical records

Inter: in the rest of the world they would be rubble, in Milan he is an icon

Record-breaking Handanovic: the impressive number of the Slovenian

Inter, San Siro screams the name of Eriksen: a thrilling moment!

Inter-Bologna, Vecino comes out into the open about his ‘task’

Inter v Bologna: Dumfries reveals the background with Inzaghi

LAST HOUR – Inter, sigh of relief! The latest on Joaquin Correa

Mihajlovic raises the white flag and does not mince words “A blow”

Inter-Bologna, Inzaghi: “Hit by Lautaro, Sensi can make the top down”

Inter Wimbledon format! Dumfries towers over, Dzeko rules: report cards

Inter plays tennis with Bologna. Dumfries and Dimarco impregnable

LIVE, Inter-Bologna 6-1: over. Clear victory for the Nerazzurri, excellent Dumfries

Skriniar: “We were bad to take away hope from the opponent”

Inter v Bologna: Inzaghi explains the choice of the owner Denzel Dumfries

Inter v Bologna: the Bull plays the charge. And it also speaks of its renewal

Inter v Bologna: the official formations. Inzaghi launches Dumrfies and the ‘Co-La’

Inter 10 Milan 10 Rome 9 Naples (-1) 9 Fiorentina 9 Atalanta 7 Bologna 7 Lazio 7 Udinese (-1) 7 Turin 6 Sampdoria 5 Sassuolo 4 Spice 4 Venice 3 Hellas Verona 3 Genoa 3 Empoli 3 Juventus 2 Cagliari 2 Salerno 0