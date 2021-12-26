Dumfries: “I want to play the World Cup. 352? I find one thing strange. At Inter … “

The player is looking forward to taking the field with his national team at the next World Cup in Qatar

The Netherlands qualified for the World Cup in Qatar a month and a half ago. Denzel Dumfries has high expectations for the final phase of the World Cup, for the Inter player it would be the second international tournament with his national team after the last European Championships. “I want and must be in Qatar “, the player tells Voetbal International. “This is what you dream of as a child. So I have to make sure I play a lot of minutes at Inter. Because I think we can do a lot with the Orange at the World Cup. From the moment Ronald Koeman arrived, we have been a team in the making. development.We have a very experienced team now“.

“‘See where many internationals play. Inter, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Liverpool, Dortmund, Tottenham, Ajax and PSV. We have a good mix of experienced players and great talents. Precisely because we have been playing together for several years and we are gaining more and more experience, more and more can be expected of us, I think. We are getting stronger, we can see it. “

“I just want to play at the World Cup“continues the thirty-time Dutch national team.”And if I do it in a 4-3-3 or 5-3-2, I don’t care. I know that tactically I understand the latter system better and better. I can take advantage of it. I find it strange that there are people in the Netherlands who still think this is not an attack system. At Inter we just have to be very careful to have a good defensive positioning, this is how much this system is devoted to attacking. This is also possible with the Dutch national team“.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 15:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link