Dumfries: “Inter? I called Raiola every day. I didn’t agree to stay outside, but then … “

Denzel Dumfries, an Inter winger, gave an interview to Voetbal International’s microphones. The Dutchman first of all told how the negotiations went in the summer to get to Milan: “It took some time before the deal with Inter was closed. In the end I had the chills. I called Raiola every day. My desire to wear the Inter shirt prevailed. Everton was there too, but I didn’t think twice. I really wanted to go to Inter. The Italian champion team, a club of great tradition in Italy and in the Champions League. Obviously the city of Milan and San Siro have also affected in my choice.

I experienced my first derby against Milan in the middle of the stadium. It is a fantastic emotion. These are things you dream of as a gamer. I got goosebumps, it impressed me. Because of the restrictions it is now not full but I can’t wait to get back to playing with the stadium full in Serie A. Playing without fans is not nice, you feel almost helpless. I need the public: it gives me energy and a boost, it makes me better.

Serie A? I had a lot of problems at the beginning because it is very different from what we do in the Netherlands. If here in a 4-3-3 the ball is on the left, we enter on the right. I have been doing this for almost twenty years. My body does it automatically, but Inter is forbidden. Here I have to stay wide. I worked a lot and learned it. Here football is very tactical. De Vrij? It is already his fourth season with the Nerazzurri. They are a very experienced team. It’s a good thing, because they can explain to me well what is expected of me tactically. Perisic? He helps me in the tactical part, he is in the same position on the other side of the pitch.

It’s nice that after a period on the bench I have been allowed to play in the last few weeks. It was hard for me to accept the fact that I didn’t play a lot in the beginning. I want to play soccer and show what I can do here. Now I can say it made sense that I wasn’t a proprietor right away. I came here without proper preparation and it is my first time abroad. A different language, a new environment, a different culture and a completely new way of playing.

I didn’t underestimate it, I knew it would be like this. But I expected to play more in the beginning, I’m honest about that. It’s nice that they have a very clear plan with me, they want to calm me down and give me time. Because from PSV to Inter it is really different. It wasn’t all clear to me yet. Now that we have the new home, I can really settle in, I can fully concentrate on football “, he concluded.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 14:33)

