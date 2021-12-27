Dumfries: “Inter, I didn’t think about it for a moment. In the Champions League you have to beat everyone “

New words from Denzel Dumfries coming straight from Holland. The winger of Inter expressed himself in this way between past, present and future

New words from Denzel Dumfries arriving directly from Holland. The winger of Inter, a great protagonist in recent weeks for the Nerazzurri, has removed a few pebbles from his shoes in an interview with the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad: “I’m honest, when I signed the contract with Inter I didn’t think about it for a moment: I did it despite many people who didn’t believe in me. “

Dumfries then went into more detail: “I really think that a lot of talent is lost in the Netherlands due to a certain vision of the players. They just don’t see the potential, especially with defenders. But I never gave up. I felt more sorry for some people’s limited vision. There would be so much to learn“.

After the initial difficulties, Dumfries took over Inter. Three goals in the last four games against Rome, Salernitana and Turin for the Dutch winger, who has no intention of stopping and indeed. Ahead of the eighth of the Champions League against Liverpool, the Dutchman declared: “Not a problem, why does it have to be? If you want to achieve something in the Champions League, you have to be able to beat everyone, including Liverpool. “.

