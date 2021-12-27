Sports

Dumfries: “Inter, I didn’t think about it for a moment. In the Champions League you have to beat everyone “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee21 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

New words from Denzel Dumfries coming straight from Holland. The winger of Inter expressed himself in this way between past, present and future

New words from Denzel Dumfries arriving directly from Holland. The winger of Inter, a great protagonist in recent weeks for the Nerazzurri, has removed a few pebbles from his shoes in an interview with the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad:I’m honest, when I signed the contract with Inter I didn’t think about it for a moment: I did it despite many people who didn’t believe in me. “

Dumfries then went into more detail: “I really think that a lot of talent is lost in the Netherlands due to a certain vision of the players. They just don’t see the potential, especially with defenders. But I never gave up. I felt more sorry for some people’s limited vision. There would be so much to learn“.

After the initial difficulties, Dumfries took over Inter. Three goals in the last four games against Rome, Salernitana and Turin for the Dutch winger, who has no intention of stopping and indeed. Ahead of the eighth of the Champions League against Liverpool, the Dutchman declared: “Not a problem, why does it have to be? If you want to achieve something in the Champions League, you have to be able to beat everyone, including Liverpool. “.

December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 20:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee21 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

GRAN CANARIA – VIRTUS, REPORT CARDS AND INTERVIEWS – BOLOGNABASKET

5 days ago

Ferrieri Caputi is the first female referee of an A team

2 weeks ago

world night, new TV schedules and streaming of 11/21

November 21, 2021

the tale of the night with China Suarez

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button