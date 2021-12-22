Dumfries: ‘No to the Premier for Inter, I called Raiola every day. That’s why I struggled at the beginning, but now … ‘| First page

The outside of Inter, Denzel Dumfries, granted an interview to Voetbal International in the Netherlands talking about his first season in Serie A.

NEGOTIATION – “It took some time before the deal with Inter was closed. In the end I had the chills. I talked every day with Mino Raiola. My desire to wear the Inter shirt prevailed. C “It was Everton too, but I didn’t think twice. I really wanted to go to Inter. The Italian champion team, a club with a great tradition in Italy and in the Champions League.”

SAN SIRO – “Obviously the city of Milan and San Siro also affected my choice. I experienced my first Derby della Madonnina against Milan with the stadium full. It’s a fantastic emotion. These are things you dream of if you are a footballer. San Siro it gives me goosebumps, it impressed me. Now, due to the restrictions, it is not completely full and I can’t wait to get back to playing with the stadium full in Serie A. Playing without fans is bad. You feel almost helpless. . The I’m a player who needs the public: it gives me energy and drive, it makes me better. ” TACTICAL SETTING – “I had a lot of problems at the beginning of the season because what we do here is very different from what we do in the Netherlands. almost twenty years.My body does it automatically, but Inter is forbidden. Here I have to stay wide. I worked a lot and learned it. The football of Inter and Serie A is very tactical. “

DE VRIJ – “For Stefan it is already his fourth season with the Nerazzurri. They are a very experienced team. It’s a good thing, because they can explain to me what is expected of me tactically.”

PERISIC – “He helps me in the tactical part, he’s in the same position on the other side of the pitch.