Dumfries protagonist at 50/50: curiosity about the outside of Inter

Denzel Dumfries was the protagonist of the second episode of 50/50, format of Inter Tv: let’s find out some curiosities about the Dutch winger of Inter.

ANSWERS – Denzel Dumfries, outside ofInter, thus answered the questions that were asked during the second episode of 50/50, format of Inter Tv.

SWEET OR SALTY? – «Sweet!“.

HOLIDAY BY THE SEA OR IN THE MOUNTAINS? – «Sea!“.

TEA OR COFFEE – «You!“.

CITY OR COUNTRYSIDE – «City!“.

GOAL UNCOVERED OR GOAL – «Unclimbed door!“.

JOHAN CRUIJFF OR MARCO VAN BASTEN – «Cruijff!“.

EVENING AT HOME OR OUT – «At home!“.

TENNIS OR BASKETBALL – «Basketball!“.

POP OR ROCK MUSIC – «Pop!“.

FANTACALCIO: YES OR NO? – «No!“.

PIZZA OR PASTA – «Pizza!“.

DOG OR CAT – «Dog!“.

MEAT OR FISH – «Meat!“.

VIDEO GAMES: YES OR NO – «No!“.

THE SIMPSONS OR THE GRIFFINS – «Family Guy!“.

INSTAGRAM OR FACEBOOK – «Instagram!“.

ROTTERDAM OR EINDHOVEN – «Rotterdam!“.

KUYT OR VAN PERSIE – «Kuyt!“.

DENZEL WASHINGTON OR CURRY – «Washington!“.

MORNING OR EVENING – «Evening!“.

NEW WATCH OR SHOES – «Shoes!“.

GOAL AGAINST UKRAINE OR AUSTRIA – «Ukraine!“.

PLANE OR TRAIN – «Airplane!“.

SMARTPHONE OR TABLET – «Smartphone!“.

SUMMER OR WINTER – «Summer!“.

MOVIE OR TV SERIES – «TV series!“.

SPIDERMAN OR HULK – «Spiderman!“.

FILTER OR NO FILTER – «No filter!“.

CAR OR MOTORCYCLE – «Car!“.

POWER OR PRECISION – «Power!“.



