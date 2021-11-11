Dumfries protagonist at 50/50: curiosity about the outside of Inter
Denzel Dumfries was the protagonist of the second episode of 50/50, format of Inter Tv: let’s find out some curiosities about the Dutch winger of Inter.
ANSWERS – Denzel Dumfries, outside ofInter, thus answered the questions that were asked during the second episode of 50/50, format of Inter Tv.
SWEET OR SALTY? – «Sweet!“.
HOLIDAY BY THE SEA OR IN THE MOUNTAINS? – «Sea!“.
TEA OR COFFEE – «You!“.
CITY OR COUNTRYSIDE – «City!“.
GOAL UNCOVERED OR GOAL – «Unclimbed door!“.
JOHAN CRUIJFF OR MARCO VAN BASTEN – «Cruijff!“.
EVENING AT HOME OR OUT – «At home!“.
TENNIS OR BASKETBALL – «Basketball!“.
POP OR ROCK MUSIC – «Pop!“.
FANTACALCIO: YES OR NO? – «No!“.
PIZZA OR PASTA – «Pizza!“.
DOG OR CAT – «Dog!“.
MEAT OR FISH – «Meat!“.
VIDEO GAMES: YES OR NO – «No!“.
THE SIMPSONS OR THE GRIFFINS – «Family Guy!“.
INSTAGRAM OR FACEBOOK – «Instagram!“.
ROTTERDAM OR EINDHOVEN – «Rotterdam!“.
KUYT OR VAN PERSIE – «Kuyt!“.
DENZEL WASHINGTON OR CURRY – «Washington!“.
MORNING OR EVENING – «Evening!“.
NEW WATCH OR SHOES – «Shoes!“.
GOAL AGAINST UKRAINE OR AUSTRIA – «Ukraine!“.
PLANE OR TRAIN – «Airplane!“.
SMARTPHONE OR TABLET – «Smartphone!“.
SUMMER OR WINTER – «Summer!“.
MOVIE OR TV SERIES – «TV series!“.
SPIDERMAN OR HULK – «Spiderman!“.
FILTER OR NO FILTER – «No filter!“.
CAR OR MOTORCYCLE – «Car!“.
POWER OR PRECISION – «Power!“.
