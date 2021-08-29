Dumfries: “The debut at San Siro was special, I’ll give my best for Inter”

MILAN – Two days after his debut at San Siro with the Nerazzurri shirt, Denzel Dumfries he talked about his first sensations as an Inter player to DAZN’s microphones.

How was your debut at San Siro?

It was great, my family was at the stadium too and they were very happy and proud of that moment too. For me it was a very special moment when I entered the field for the first time as an Inter player.

The great full backs: My point of reference was Maicon, a great footballer.

There have been many legends at Inter, such as Javier Zanetti

Yes, he wrote to me when I arrived at Inter, he gave me a warm welcome. What could I ask him? How to get to play as many games as an Inter player as he did. The team won the Scudetto last season but I don’t feel the pressure, I will play my football and give my best for Inter.

Is it true that your name is related to actor Denzel Washington?

Yes that’s correct, my parents chose the name Denzel for this reason. My father was born in Aruba and my mom is originally from Suriname. I have been to Aruba many times, even for holidays, it is a paradise, a great place and the people are very hospitable. I love to visit it as often as I can also because part of my family lives there, for me it’s always nice to come back.

The relationship with Stefan de Vrij.

Yes Stefan de Vrij had a fundamental role in my transfer, he told me about Inter, he was already talking about it more than two years ago, in the national team, he always told me that it is a great club, that he hoped that I would arrive one day and now I have finally arrived and we are both happy with that. I am very grateful to him, he helped me a lot, even with the language, I am very happy with our relationship.

You are the eleventh Dutchman in Inter history, can you tell me the other ten?

I can try, I start with Stefan de Vrij, then Castaignos, Sneijder, Faas Wilkes, Edgar Davids, Seedorf, Bergkamp, ​​Aron Winter, Wim Jonk and Andy Van Der Meyde.

Are you studying Italian? Did you learn a few words?

Yes, it’s true I’m studying Italian “a little”.

What is the first Italian word you learned in the field?

“Man” which means having a player behind you, then “Solo”, “Run away”, “Slip”.





