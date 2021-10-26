Dumfries, the limit is the humoral factor. It takes trust and continuity

Dumfries ended up in the eye of the storm after the mistake in Inter-Juventus. However, the boy has great potential and you have to trust him

NO HAKIMI BUT …

The match between Inter-Juventus will probably be remembered for the unjustifiable error of Denzel Dumfries. The late entry on Alex Sandro allowed the bianconeri to equalize, with the penalty converted by Paulo Dybala in the 89th minute. The incident on Sunday evening sparked a whole series of criticisms against the Dutch side with the many widows of Achraf Hakimi immediately leaking loudly. Save Private Dumfries comes to say, to cripple one of the greatest masterpieces of the genius of Steven Spielberg. As said and repeated several times in the summer, surely Dumfries is not and never will be Hakimi. He will never have the technique and the running quality of the Moroccan side (no one in the world has it) but this does not mean that Dumfries is a poor player and above all not from Inter. And a game (albeit a very important one) cannot limit the judgment towards a player.

CONFIDENCE

Continuity was not Dumfries’ trademark in this first part of the season. The Dutchman alternated really good matches against Bologna and Fiorentina with other negative ones. The setting in that of Milan is not an easy thing for anyone (see Christian Eriksen) but the qualities of the boy are indisputable. The Dutch international makes running and offensive dynamism his best weapons. His performance against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team with the poor man was devastating Hickey who saw him practically only from behind, as well as entering the field in Florence in the immediately following match. Dumfries has proven to be a great player humoral, which if it finds continuity of performance then it is practically relentless but in the event of a negative game, the perfectly reverse effect materializes.

CONTINUITY

At the moment Simone Inzaghi has never granted him the ownership for two consecutive races, regardless of the performance offered. It is therefore necessary to give more confidence to the boy and constantly work on his head. What blocks Dumfries’ growth is precisely this rather delicate humoral factor that can only be solved by giving continuity and minutes to his legs. Mistakes help a player grow and Dumfries has all it takes to do so. The Dutchman will not be Hakimi but he is certainly not even part of the ranks of various and mediocre full-backs who have gone to Inter over the years (Dodo, Santon, Alvaro Pereira, Jonathan, Dalbert).

Loading... Advertisements