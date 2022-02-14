Dumfries: “We are a great team, focused on winning. But pasta with pesto … “

The Nerazzurri player spoke to UEFA.com about how he is in Italy and about his career

It was enough to accept that he is not Hakimi and that he would need his time to show himself and with time, space and performance, Denzel Dumfries has conquered Interand the Inter fans.

In an interview with UEFA he talked about his experience in Italy and beyond. «I knew that I would become a footballer, I was convinced of it. And I wanted to play for the Dutch national team. When I was in Barendrecht I sent a message to the Federation to ask if there was the possibility of making the switch between the Orange and since I had not yet played international matches I could play for the Netherlands “has explained.

“At PSV Eindhoven I knew I could become an international player, it was a logical step, despite not having won anything there. I improved a lot, I made my debut in CL and in the national team and I improved on a personal level », he added.

Then he arrived at Inter: «Food is very important in Italy. Two weeks ago they all got mad at me for adding chicken over pesto pasta. For them an insult to pasta. I will not do it again. When I realized that Inter were really interested in me, I realized it was the club I wanted to play for. We have a great team, we play fantastic, we also have a lot of fun. We are focused on winning, we are on the right path and I believe we will continue to stay on this pathHe concluded.

