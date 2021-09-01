Dummy: Anna Kendrick friends with an inflatable doll in the new trailer of the tv series

Anna Kendrick becomes the best friend of an inflatable doll in the TV series Dummy, available in the USA on Quibi.

Anna Kendrick it is the best friend of an inflatable doll in the new trailer of the tv series Dummy, produced for Quibi.

The trailer shows the idea at the edge of the surreal behind the project: a girl discovers that her boyfriend has an inflatable doll for sexual purposes and begins to interact with the object as if it were real, also embarking on a journey with the unexpected. company.

Dummy, directed by Tricia Brock, stars Cody (Anna Kendrick), an aspiring author with writer’s block who stumbles upon the blow-up doll her boyfriend (Donal Logue) bought. Things take an unexpected turn when the plastic object, called Barbara (who has the voice of Meredith Hagner) starts talking to Cody, offering pearls of wisdom and more. The girl then thinks she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, but her therapist convinces her to accept the situation and the strange couple embarks on a road trip.

Loading... Advertisements

The idea behind Dummy was born to Cody Heller inspired by her relationship with her boyfriend Dan Harmon. Dummy is currently available on Quibi.