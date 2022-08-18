‘Dumped’ by Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson will hardly appear on the family’s reality show

Don’t be fooled by the trailer for season 2 of Hulu for “The Kardashians“. Pete davidson may be featured in the teaser, but sources say he will barely appear on the show. “He’s in the background, but the world of reality TV isn’t made for people like Pete“, told a source to Page Six.

In the teaser, Kim kardashians explains how “life is good” as she embarks on her new relationship with davidson28 years old. “I have a new boyfriend, and I’m just having a great time.“, she says.

The next scene shows the ex-couple on Met Gala night as Kim kardashians sends him a daring invitation right in front of his sister Khloe kardashians. “Baby, do you want to take a shower with me real quick?“, asks the 41-year-old woman to the comedian.

Pete davidson then rushes behind her while Khloe looks in shock. But according to sources, these previews could be all we’ll see of the former from “saturday Night Live” in the series. The source describes davidson as “a very private person“and acknowledges that Kim”has always been super respectful of that.“



“He wasn’t in the first season. I don’t know how they do the second season, but he’s not part of this world.“

The founder of Skims and the comedian have ended their nine-month romance, primarily due to “distance and timings.”

A source claims the comedian proposed to Kim before she called it quits.

Pete davidson moved to Australia to work on a new project while Kim manages several businesses, her children and estranged ex-husband, Kanye West.