‘Duna’ the winner of the night; the details of the Oscar – Lights of the Century

Duna was positioned as the most winning film of the night at the 94th Academy Awards.

FABIOLA MENESES ELIZALDE / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- Duna was positioned as the most winning film of the night at the 94th Oscar Awards.

The film directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring performances by Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson was awarded in categories such as Best Special Effects, Best Sound, Best Music, Best Production Design and Best Photography.

In addition, another of the categories in which he surprised at the gala was Best Editing.

The audiovisual project is an international co-production of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Hungary and is inspired by the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

CODA: Signs of the Heart won all three statuettes for which it was nominated: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder) and Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

The film, in which the Mexican Eugenio Derbez participates, became the first streaming film (Apple in the US) to win the main prize, and the second international remake to do so. The first was The Departed.

Derbez was thanked on stage for making people laugh during filming.

But before the final envelope was opened, a joke by Rock, who served as presenter, about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, the actress is losing her hair due to alopecia, provoked the wrath of her husband Smith.

The actor got up from his seat and punched Rock in the face and when he returned to his seat he asked him with profanity to leave his wife out of his jokes.

Face uneasy, Rock handed out the award for Best Documentary to Summer of Soul, but the party atmosphere stopped and the ceremony changed its tone entirely.

Smith then won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard: A Winning Family, about the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and received the award with teary eyes.

“Richard Williams was an advocate for his family, at this time in my life, at this time I am in awe of what God is asking me to be and do in the world,” he said.

According to witnesses, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry calmed down the actor in commercials.

“I know that doing what we do you have to put up with abuse, people saying crazy things, you have to accept that people disrespect you and smile and think it’s okay. Denzel told me a while ago that at your highest moment be careful that is when the devil comes for you, ”he commented before thanking the Williams family for letting him tell his story.

“I want to apologize to the academy and to all my other fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying to win, it’s to try to give light, “she added. “Art imitates life, I look like crazy dad, what they said about Richard Williams, and love makes you do weird things.”

Before getting off, he said that he hopes the Academy will invite him again.

The Mexican touch of the gala, in addition to the gratitude to Derbez, was put by John Leguizamo when talking about the fact that the Oscar statuette is based on Emilio Fernández and the appearance of Felipe Cazals and Carmen Salinas in the tribute to the people who died in the year .

Among those who made history on the night were Jane Campion, who became the third woman to win Best Director for The Power of the Dog, and Kotsur in the second CODA award-winning performance by a deaf person.

Curiously, the first was her cast partner Marlee Matlin for Te Amaré en Silencio 35 years ago.

“I want to thank all the theater stages for the deaf that allowed me to develop my work as an actor,” he recalled.

Her female equivalent, Ariana DeBose became the second Latina to win an acting award, for Amor Sin Barreras, in the supporting category.

“Now they understand why Anita says ‘I want to live in America’, since in this strange world we live in, dreams come true,” she said as she went on stage, then thanked Rita Moreno who won the same category for the same character 60 years ago.

The actress is the first Afro-Latina and openly queer to win an acting award and spoke about the path she found with art, paraphrasing one of the songs from the film.

“If someone questions your identity, and that you live in a gray place, I promise you that ‘there is a place for us,’” she said excitedly.

Jessica Chastain, winner of Best Actress thanks to The Eyes of Tammy Faye spoke about suicide in the LGBT community.

A minute of silence for Ukraine, asking viewers to support, was part of the serious moments of the ceremony, as well as a petition from Short Documentary winner Ben Proudfoot calling for the release of imprisoned Russian athlete Brittney Griner.

In their monologue at the beginning, the hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall talked about the controversy of the awards given before and the “do not say gay” legislation in Florida.Details of the ceremonyEvery hour of the ceremony the type of music was changed , going from a DJ to the orchestra.

Flee lost all three categories in which it was nominated: Documentary, International Film and Animated Film.

In addition to the long-awaited reunion of The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino) for his 50th birthday, the cast of White Men Don’t Know How to Jump (Rosie Pérez, Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes), Juno (Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page and JK Simmons), and Violent Times (John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson).

The five fan favorite movies of the year were TickTickBoom!, Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Minamata, Cinderella and Army of the Dead.

The press room had a sign language translator for the deaf.

Liza Minnelli, in a wheelchair, handed out the award for Best Film together with Lady Gaga. The star celebrates 50 years since the premiere of Cabaret, for which he won the Oscar.

Yvette Merino was the first Latina to win an Oscar for Animated Film thanks to Encanto. List of Best Film winners

CODA: Signs of the Heart

director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye Actor

Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family

Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers

Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers Supporting actor

Troy Kotsur – CODA: Signs of the Heart

Troy Kotsur – CODA: Signs of the Heart Original screenplay

Belfast

Belfast Adapted Script

CODA: Signs of the Heart

CODA: Signs of the Heart Animated film

Charm

Charm international movie

Drive My Car

Drive My Car Documentary film

Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul Original song

“No Time To Die”

“No Time To Die” Visual effects

Dune

Dune Photography

Dune

Dune Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

The Windshield Wiper Costume Design

cruel

cruel Make up and hairstyle

Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Tammy Faye’s Eyes Short Documentary

The Queen of Basketball

The Queen of Basketball Live-action short film

The Long Goodbye

The Long Goodbye Edition

Dune

Dune Sound

Dune

Dune original music

Dune

Dune Production design

Dune

It may interest you: The Academy disapproves of violence at its Oscars