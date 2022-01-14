Duncan pardoned by Ayroldi. Wrong not to grant the advantage on Fabian’s foul

Naples football – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport rejects the work of the referee Ayroldi in the usual slow motion. The referee of Napoli-Fiorentina gets a 4.5 on the report card.

“A game full of tensions and controversial episodes. Duncan pardoned in the middle of the first half for an entrataccia from behind on Politano: he has a yellow card but goes very close to red. Ayroldi condones two yellow card fouls to Castrovilli and Tuanzebe in the same action. Dragowski’s expulsion was unexceptionable: clear opportunity from the net. In the quarter of an hour of the second half, Napoli protests for a Castrovilli hand in the area: the arm of the purple infantryman, however, is adherent to the body on a very quick rebound. Ayroldi passes from the Var to convert the yellow card to Lozano, author of a hard entry on the malleolus of Gonzalez’s left leg. In full recovery the referee stops the action to give the second yellow to Fabian Ruiz (Torreira on the carpet) not conceding the advantage to Ikoné launched into the net: the viola scream (including the bench). In addition, doubts about a push in the area by Juan Jesus on Bonaventura “.