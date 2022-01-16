Dune, 10 films that seem inspired by Frank Herbert’s great romance 10 films that seem inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune

Even before the story was adapted to the big screen, Dunes by Frank Herbert was one of the most influential science fiction works of the 20th century. Herbert’s original novel was hugely successful in science fiction cinema: his universe characterized by a high-tech future, based on human progress rather than artificial intelligence, gave birth to a unique blend of science fiction and fantasy.

From Frank Herbert’s descriptions of the Mentats, to the gigantic and all-consuming Shai-Hulud (the sand worms), the novel series is filled with concepts that left a significant mark on science fiction cinema even before the film. Dunes released in cinemas.

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey

“2001: A Space Odyssey” it was another science fiction work from the 1960s that would unknowingly revolutionize the genre forever. In fact, Stanley Kubrick’s film is still successful today.

While on the surface Kubrick’s film may seem very different from Herbert’s narrative, there are common thematic ideas that tie the two stories together. In both, the influence of psychedelia is a crucial feature, though Dunes introduce it in a more tactile form through the spice blend. The idea of ​​technological progress through human evolution is also a central theme in the two narratives.

2. Blade Runner (Sky Cinema)

Ridley Scott has long been known to be a fan of Dunes and, in the 1980s, he was commissioned to direct the film version, which was ultimately made by David Lynch. Although Scott’s vision for the project never materialized, his aesthetic vision likely continued in the production of “Blade Runner”.

Artists Dan O’Bannon and Moebius were two people who worked on the initial sketches for Dunes by Jodorowsky, and were later hired by Scott to create “Blade Runner”. It is clear though that Scott interprets Herbert’s lyrics in the mix, with the dystopian neo-noir setting evoking Giedi Primo’s dark industrial landscapes.

3. The Chronicles of Riddick

While many of the themes of Dunes they seem absent in “The Chronicles of Riddick”the saga has the greatest aesthetic similarities to Hebert’s novel.

Riddick by Vin Diesel is a powerful antihero who in the first episode, entitled “Pitch Black “, gets stuck on a desert planet after escaping from a prison ship. Although Riddick is much more of an action hero than Paul Atreides, he is another example of the Trope of the Chosen One, prophesied to bring balance to the universe. In addition, he also uses a “bright” ability that is reminiscent of the blue eyes of the Fremen, although they have a very different function.

4. Mad Max (Netflix)

Among other works of dystopian fiction, the films of “Mad Max” stories follow on a smaller scale than the drama that spans the universe of Dunesbut they face the same themes of rebellion in the face of environmental devastation.

Immortan Joe certainly inherits the grotesque nature and takeover of Baron Harkonnen, and Max himself takes on a messianic role, not very different from that of Paul, particularly in “Beyond Thunderdome”.

5. Stargate (TIMVision)

Despite the themes of “Stargate” are not as developed as those of Dunesthe film takes in many of the cosmetic influences that Herbert’s novel has imprinted on the world of science fiction fiction.

Primarily set on Earth, “Stargate” is another example of a power struggle against a tyrannical empire, with the Goa’uld Empire running the Milky Way galaxy. Although the desert setting of “Stargate “ evokes the arid landscapes of Dunesit is the political struggle that is the most tangible sign of Herbert’s influence.

6. Tremors (TIMVision)

It is undoubtedly the sandworm creature that symbolizes the influence that “Tremors” draws from Dunes: while appearing on a smaller scale, it draws on the cultural image constructed by Herbert’s Shai-Hulud.

The Groboids of “Tremors” they share the desert habitat of the Shai-Hulud and the sensitivity to vibrations from the surface in the form of footsteps or machinery. In the DVD commentary for the film, director Ron Underwood took pains to explain how he wanted to visually distinguish the Groboids from the Shai-Hulud to avoid a close resemblance.

7. The Matrix

The world of Dunes are distant from cyberpunk movies such as “The Matrix”but his portrayal of a future without computers or artificial intelligence still had a significant impact on the franchise. The Wachowskis didn’t mention Dunes by Frank Herbert, but the saga is inspired by and follows several science fiction tropes brought to the foreground by the same.

Along with the Trope of the Chosen One – which also returns here – perhaps the most significant similarity is the symbiotic relationship between humans and machines. The similarity mirrors the Arrakis ecology where humans, water, spices and sandworms are all pieces of a larger and constantly conflicting ecosystem.

8. Prometheus (Disney +)

Although this influence stems in part from Alejandro Jodorowsky’s reading of Dunesmany of artist HR Geiger’s drawings for the discarded project were reused in the drawings by “Alien” And “Prometheus”.

In particular, the Gothic and industrial nightmare of the Harkonnen’s home world, Giedi Primo, inspired some of the same designs in the films. “Alien” by Ridley Scott. Fans have noted, for example, how Geiger’s paintings for the organic Xenomorph ship design share similarities with Castle Harkonnen’s designs, demonstrating a sci-fi style that extends beyond “Prometheus” .

9. Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (Netflix)

A film inspired by the ecological themes of Dunes: “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” by Hayao Miyazaki is an important heir to the reflections brought to light by Herbert.

True, some aesthetic influences are evident – including the sandworm-style Ohms roaming the wasteland – but it’s the vision of Dunes of a hostile environment the theme from which “Nausicaä” draws more. While it is also more in line with the post-apocalyptic film genre, its protagonist who seeks to turn the harsh wasteland into something beautiful has a lot in common with Paul Atreides.

10. Star Wars (Disney +)

Rugged desert planets, an ancient spiritual order, and a rebel faction facing the all-encompassing empire – many have noted the parallels between Dunes And “Star Wars”most notably in George Lucas’ original trilogy.

Lucas was inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa, “Flash Gordon” and WWII action movies to create the first film “Star Wars”but the influence of Dunes by Frank Herbert cannot be underestimated. The two stories continued to influence each other, with Lucas’ films changing the face of science fiction, which, in turn, later adaptations of Dunes.