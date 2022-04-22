Dune 2: a Black Widow actress joins Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

By Francois R.



Austin Butler, seen in Arrow and soon as Elvis in the eponymous biopic, accompanies Florence Pugh in this highly anticipated sequel to Dunes.

The distribution already colossal of Dunes is getting bigger. After, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson… (we catch our breath) We welcome with open arms Florence Pugh (seen at Marvel in Black Widow and the excellent horror film Midsommar) and Austin Butler (small passage in Arrow). The actress and actor complete the cast of this second part eagerly awaited from the hit blockbuster signed Denis Villeneuve released in 2021.

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler don’t come here to knit. The production entrusted them with two roles very important in this second opus which will see the Atreides and the Harkonnen. The actress will play the Princess Irulaneldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. A lord who sent the Atreides to the planet Arrakis. For his part, the actor will be neither more nor less than the rival of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Fred Rauthason of Baron Harkonen. In the first adaptation of Dunesin 1984, produced by David Lynchthis emblematic role was carried on the screen by the singer Sting. Immediately, the hype and expectation go up a notch.

Austin Butler, T ki you?

Beautiful face, blue eyes, cracked voice…Austin Butler has a little air of Johnny Depp in its infancy, era 21 Jump Street and The Claws of Night. NOTnewcomerthe actor has nevertheless already toured with two big names in American cinema, Quentin Tarantino and Jim Jarmusch. Respectively in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don’t Die in 2019. 2022 could be his year because we will soon find him in the flashy and satiny stage costumes ofElvis Presley. Just that ! Austin Butler is going to wiggle in the skin of the King in front of the camera Baz Luhrmanndirector of Red Mill ! and Romeo + Julietin the biopic Elvis. A talent to follow… Undeniably.