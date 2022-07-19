Dune 2: a first photo and a synopsis for the sequel with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – Actus Ciné

Let’s go for the filming of Dune 2! The sequel to the first part released in September 2021 has started its first shots, with the return of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Expected for November 15, 2023 at the cinema, Dune 2 has just launched its first clapperboard in Italy. After San Vito d’Altivole, director Denis Villeneuve will set up his cameras in Hungary and then in Bulgaria.

Filming will also take place in Jordan and Abu Dhabi. The film’s official Twitter account confirmed the start of filming with a photo of a clapperboard.

On the latter is inscribed the battle cry of the Fremen: “Long live the fighters” (Long live the fighters). A synopsis was also revealed by studio Warner Bros.

“This direct sequel to Dune will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while plotting his revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Faced with choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will return as Paul and Chani. Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Stephen McKinley Henderson will also be back.

Prestigious names have already been announced to embody the new characters of this second part. Christopher Walken will slip into the costume of Emperor Shaddam IV. Léa Seydoux will camp Lady Margot and Florence Pugh Princess Irulan Corrino.

Another Frenchie will also be there in the person of Souheila Yacoub, seen recently in En corps by Cédric Klapisch. She will play Shishakli, a Fremen warrior from Sietch Tabr.

Finally, Austin Butler, who has just been a hit in Elvis at the cinema, will play the sworn enemy of Paul Atreides, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

See you on November 15, 2023 in theaters to discover Dune 2! As a reminder, the first opus had collected 400 million dollars in worldwide revenue. In France, the blockbuster brought together 3.1 million spectators.

Dune, Star Wars: 5 points in common between the two SF sagas