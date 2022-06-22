Dune 2: a French actress will play opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – Actus Ciné

After “The French Dispatch”, Léa Seydoux will find Timothée Chalamet in the casting of the sequel to “Dune”. The French actress will indeed play Lady Margot in the film by Denis Villeneuve.

A Frenchwoman in the world of Dune! And not just any: Léa Seydoux, the actress that all of Hollywood is snapping up. Seen recently in the last two James Bond films by Daniel Craig, The Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg or The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson, the actress joins the cast of the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s SF diptych.

Like Christopher Walken (Emperor Shaddam IV), Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha) and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan), Léa Seydoux is one of the newcomers to this second part. And, according to Deadline, she will play Lady Margot. Absent from David Lynch’s film, it has “a perfect figure”, “grey-green eyes” and “golden and light hair”as Frank Herbert describes it in his novel.

And she plays a key role in the journey of Paul Atreides, the chosen one whose destiny will upset the entire galaxy, in addition to being part of the Bene Gesserit like his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Even if she fights above all for herself and her husband Count Hasimir Fenring, who we also imagine appearing in the feature film even if her interpreter has not yet been chosen. Or revealed.

While the cast of the first opus was already impressive, Denis Villeneuve will hit even harder with this sequel, the shooting of which should begin in July with a view to a worldwide release in October 2023. For the occasion, Léa Seydoux and Timothée Chalamet will reunite after starring in The French Dispatch, though they didn’t cross paths in Wes Anderson’s sketch film.

Léa Seydoux is currently starring in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future”: