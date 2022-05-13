Dune 2: a Hollywood legend will play the Emperor against Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – Cinema News

Currently in pre-production, the second part of Dune offers a big name from Hollywood to play the big bad!

Released in theaters on September 15, Dune has conquered the public, collecting more than 400 million dollars in worldwide revenue. In France, the work attracted 3.1 million spectators.

The bet was far from won for Denis Villeneuve! The adaptation of this cult novel by Frank Herbert was a huge challenge for the filmmaker, who was not sure he could finish his story.

Indeed, the announcement of the launch of this second part was late, the Canadian director being suspended from the box office figures to find out if he could carry out the sequel.

Finally, Dune Part 2 will see the light of day and will be released on October 18, 2023. A large part of the cast of the first film will return, from Timothée Chalamet to Zendaya via Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem or Stellan Skarsgard.

However, new characters will come to flesh out the story of this second episode with the recent additions of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. We especially waited impatiently for the name of the actor who was going to play the big bad of the story: Emperor Shaddam IV.

According to Deadline, it was Christopher Walken who was chosen by Denis Villeneuve to lend his features to this ruthless ruler, responsible for the fall of the Atreides house.

The character has already been played on screen by José Ferrer in David Lynch’s Dune in 1984. He was also played by Giancarlo Giannini in the miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune (2000).

79-year-old Walken is a Hollywood legend, famous for his roles in Journey to the End of Hell, Dead Zone, The King of New York or Catch Me If You Can.

Recently, he appeared in the Severance series and the comedy My grandfather and me alongside Robert De Niro, reuniting with his partner from Journey to the End of Hell.

Dune part 2 will land on October 18, 2023 in cinemas. Filming is expected to begin this fall.