Dune 2: a huge Oscar-winning actor will join the cast of the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s film and join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Dunes 2 is already talking about him even before being on our screens. The cast already includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and the actors present in the first part of Dunesbut new names have been revealed.

Released in September 2021, Dunes by Denis Villeneuve was a global hit. In addition to directing a successful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, the director also paves the way for the creation of a new universe. With more than 400 million dollars in revenue, and 6 Oscars, Dunes is a success. The sequel obviously promises to be a dazzling success.

According to the American site DeadlineOscar-winning actor Christopher Walken will join the cast of Dunes 2, in the role of the Emperor. This role is particularly important, because it is he who sends Leto Atreides to Arrakis, which triggers the conflict with House Harkonnen. The Oscar-winning actor will be known as Shaddam Corrino IV, also known as the Emperor. In addition to Christopher Walken, we will find Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The first will interpret the role of Irula, the daughter of Shaddam Corrino IV. Dunes 2 will focus on House Corrino, allowing new characters to appear. The production of Dunes 2 should start this fall.