‘Dune 2’ advances its release date two weeks in November 2023

when it premiered dunes in October 2021, he did so with a very present concern: that, if he did not get enough box office, Warner would not give the green light to the necessary sequel to finish adapting the novel by Frank Herbert. The studio itself had made it difficult for the accounts to balance, by ascribing the film of Denis Villeneuve to that hybrid model that contemplated simultaneous releases in theaters and HBO Max. Even so, dunes it was a success. won more than $400 million, and months later he won 6 Oscars endorsing Villeneuve’s great work at the helm of an ambitious blockbuster that, very soon, had the green light for the second part. So Dunes: Part II it’s already running.

This second part will narrate how Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), after losing much of his family and being betrayed by the Harkonnens, he becomes the leader of the Fremen tribe to free the planet Arrakis from the oppression of the Empire. Warner had set the film’s release for November 17, 2023but in a slight movement that echoes The Hollywood Reporterthe study has advanced two weeks. Dunes: Part II would reach the big screen (and only her, since the new CEO of Warner seems to not have the streaming in high esteem) November 3a date that until not long ago was reserved for the Blade marvel with Mahershala Ali; the same Blade which, after losing its director, has also seen its premiere postponed.





Dunes: Part II features most of the cast from the first film, highlighting Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin either Stellan Skarsgård, and has also made very promising signings. This Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, who turns out to be the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV: this will in turn be played by Christopher Walken. Finally we will see austin butler (Elvis) playing Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Harkonnen who in the adaptation of David Lynch released in the 80s had the face of none other than Sting. parallel to Dunes: Part II a series is being developed for HBO Max, Dune: The Sisterhoodand Villeneuve is such a fan of the material that he has already hinted that there could be more sequels in the future.