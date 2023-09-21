‘Dune 2’ director reacts to Christopher Nolan’s film

‘Oppenheimer’ has garnered praise from critics and the general public. Although it hasn’t managed to match the huge box office earnings of its main rival, ‘Barbie’, with which it shared a release date, Christopher Nolan’s film has by no means gone unnoticed. In fact, quite the opposite.
With scandalous figures, the film about the “father of the atomic bomb” starring Cillian Murphy has made more than $900 million since arriving in theaters on July 20.
Late last month, it was announced that ‘Dune 2’ is delaying its release to 2024 and it might be the best thing to happen to ‘Oppenheimer’ and Christopher Nolan. Because The answer is simple: the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s great success is a direct competitor in some of the Oscar categories in which ‘Oppenheimer’ could be nominated. (For example, ‘Best Production Design’, ‘Best Special Effects’ or ‘Best Score’).
Now, a few weeks after announcing it The new release date of ‘Dune 2’ will be March 2024.Denis Villeneuve has spoken out about ‘Oppenheimer’ and his comments don’t tarnish his fellow filmmaker’s film at all.
The creator of other great science fiction hits like ‘Arrival’ or ‘Blonde Runner 2049’ calls Nolan’s film “Work“, talking with ap news About the great success of the film at the box office.
Although he admitted that he knew the story would be successful after seeing it in a screening before the theatrical release, “The place he is now has crossed the limits of my imagination,“Filmmaker Explained.”It’s a three-hour movie about people talking about nuclear physics.”
The reason for the delay in the release of ‘Dune 2’ is the current strike of actors and screenwriters in the United States. The Warner Bros. team and the film’s producers were aware of the relevance of the main cast when promoting the sequel. Since the strike is ongoing, interpreters cannot conduct any type of commercial activity that is related to or benefits the studio.
Figures like Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya have a huge impact on networks when it comes to driving audiences to theaters. Therefore, the company shrugged off its consequences and agreed to delay its preparations. Although fans were hoping to see the long-awaited sequel about Paul Atreides and the desert of Arrakis in November 2023, they will have to wait a bit to enjoy it.
Good things take time to wait, right?
