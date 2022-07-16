Dune 2: Florence Pugh’s first image leaks as Princess Irulan

Florence Pugh is one of the most requested actresses of the moment. Her career took the perfect course after her participation in Fighting with my Family- 86%, but it was thanks to Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night – 98% that his talent was genuinely recognized by specialized critics around the world. In a more commercial way, the actress found a good place among the public thanks to Little Women – 94% and, more recently, to her portrayal of Yelena in Black Widow – 87% and Hawkeye – 87%, where he achieved great chemistry with Hailee Steinfeld. Pugh is currently working on several projects, but the one that could be considered the most important for now is Dunes 2where she will give life to Princess Irulan, one of the most relevant characters in this story and whose characterization we can already see thanks to a filtered image.

Denis Villeneuve spent years trying to organize the production of Dune – 75%. The director even took as an essay other science fiction works such as The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% to do justice to your favorite work. Frank Herbert’s novel is not easy to bring to the big screen and considering that it is the beginning of a saga that spans hundreds of years, not everyone would agree to get so involved. The failure of Dunes – 56% of David Lynch, as much as it is now considered a cult film, also meant that the title was dangerous to produce. Luckily, the director found the perfect alliance with Warner Bros.

Like other movies Dune had to change its release date due to the global pandemic, but its arrival was quite successful, both at the international box office and in the HBO Max catalog. Since the novel is very long, it was decided that it would be divided into two, with this first test installment to see if they gave the green light to the sequel or not. The great reception from the public, fans and critics made Warner give priority to the story and accept several projects within this universe.

Dune tells the story of Paul, a young heir who is destined to save the inhabitants of the planet Arrakis, which is very important for the commercial circuit of the rest of the universe because it has the necessary material that allows interplanetary travel. Like many other science fiction and fantasy stories, Herbert’s also takes us down the classic hero’s path, but what’s interesting, and the reason it’s stuck around all these years, is that it’s also a very critical correct to this type of clichés and the repetitive political struggles that have shaken the world.

Those who know the literary work well know that one of the most important characters is Princess Irulan, who is not mentioned at all in the first film. There is a point where Paul says that he might marry the Emperor’s daughter to safeguard the family from him, but he doesn’t go any further. In the novel, this is just what happens. Although Paul is in love with Chani, due to political protocols and to change the system that almost ended the Fremen race, he takes Irulan as his wife, remaining in absolute control.

The role of Irulan was one of the most fought among Hollywood actresses and in the end it was left to Florence Pughwho will reunite with Timothée Chalamet after working together on little women, where they also formed a couple. The filming of the sequel is already taking place and an image of the actress characterized as Irulan was leaked.

First glance! Florence Pugh on the set of Dune: Part Two

FIRST LOOK! Florence Pugh on the set of ‘Dune: Part Two’ (cr: @CalderDune ) pic.twitter.com/JCOcocMXNs — Florence Pugh Daily (@pughdaily) July 14, 2022

Although the photo is too blurry to appreciate details, we can see some of the costumes that will surely represent the Emperor, who will be played by Christopher Walken in the sequel.

In the novel, the relationship between Irulan and Paul is very complex. On the one hand, she admires Paul and appreciates that she respects his political views, but at the same time she can’t help but fall in love with him and feel jealous because he loves Chani. Genetic legacy is one of the most important issues in Dune and the book talks about how to solve having children because Paul refuses to have sex with Irulan. Similarly, this character is the one who gathers the information and the historical texts that are presented to tell the plot; In other words, Irulan works as a kind of narrator, who is present in the great events of the saga.

