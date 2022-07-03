‘Dune 2’ has been delayed by changing the release date

Fans of ‘Dune’, available in Spain on HBO Max, will have to wait a little longer to see the sequel to the successful film, since the premiere of ‘Dune 2’ has been delayed.

The premiere of the film (here we tell you everything about the sequel to Dennis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’) was initially scheduled for October 20, 2023, but now it is not expected that hit theaters until almost a month lateron November 17, 2023.

It’s not the first time that sci-fi fans have been disappointed by delays, as the release of the first film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated to hit the big screen in 2020, ‘Dune’ didn’t arrive until late 2021.

Chiabella JamesWarner Bros.

The reasons for the delay from ‘Dune: Part 2’ have not been clarified by director Denis Villeneuve or by the studio behind the production, Warner Bros.

Due to the impact of the pandemic in theaters, ‘Dune’ premiered on HBO Max the same day as in theaters in the United States.

However, the sequel is expected to have an exclusive theatrical release, rather than a simultaneous release on the streaming service.

After the success of the first movie, viewers are eagerly awaiting the second installment, which will see more famous faces join the cast.

Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgård are some of the notable names featured in ‘Dune’.

For its part, ‘Dune 2’ will feature the presence of Marvel actress Florence Pughthe star of ‘Elvis’ austin butler -by the way, does Austin Butler really sing in the movie ‘Elvis’?, the Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken and the star of ‘No time to die’ Lea Seydoux.

As for the argument, the film will be based on the second part of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbet and will take viewers back to Arrakis, following the dramatic ending of the first film.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io