“Dune 2”: Javier Bardem reveals that the film will surprise all fans

With the first part having been released in 2021, now all fans are waiting for “Dune 2” and actor Javier Bardem has interesting news to share.

The Spaniard who plays Stilgar in the film shared his opinions about how little is known about the second installment at the Cannes Film Festival.

What did Javier Bardem say about “Dune 2”?

Javier Bardem’s character will become much more important in “Dune 2”, since he only appears at the end of the first part. This is why he commented that he already read the draft and that somehow the movie will surprise fans who even read the books.

“I’ve already read the new draft and I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They won’t be surprised by what happens, obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they will be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved«, shared the actor according to Cinemascomics.

Along the same lines, he confessed that he cannot wait to record again with his co-stars and with the acclaimed director.

“It is a film that is full, and you can feel its weight at the same time you can enjoy its spectacularity. I can’t wait to go back to the desert with those people, and I’m very happy to be back with Denis Villeneuve., who is one of the best directors of all time. He is a lovely man,” he said.

What can we expect from “Dune 2”?

The film is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023 and will bring back Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atredies rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck Zendaya like Chani and Javier Bardem like Stilgar.

They will also debut Christopher Walker like Emperor Shaddam IV, austin butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, according to Cinemascomics.

On the other hand, “Dune 2” will follow the character of Paul Atredies, who will have to gather a large army of Fremen to fight against the relentless Harkonnens and the entire Empire.

However, the more time passes he becomes a mythical figure for the people of Arrakis.