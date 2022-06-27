‘Dune 2’: Léa Seydoux joins the cast and will play Lady Margot

“Dune 2” adds a new name to its cast. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve will feature the presence of Léa Seydoux, the French actress who has recently appeared in films such as “The French Chronicle” or “No Time to Die”, the latest installment of James Bond.

As reported dead line, Seydoux will play in the sequel to Dune a Lady Margot, the wife of Count and Mentat Hasimir Fenring. In the original novels by Frank Herbert, her character, despite being secondary, enjoys great importance and influence as part of the Brotherhood of the powerful Bene Gesserit.

In addition, due to his connection with Count Ferning, the former governor of Arrakis, he is a figure close to that of Emperor Shaddam IV, who will be played by Christopher Walken. Lady Margot is also linked to Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the Emperor’s nephew and heir apparent to the Harkonnen dynasty, who will be played by Austin Butler.

Lea Seydoux In this way, he will add a new blockbuster to his career, which he combines with auteur films. So far in 2022, the actress has starred with Viggo Mortensen in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and director Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning. Last year, Seydoux appeared in Wes Anderson’s award-winning The French Chronicle, as well as in the latest James Bond installment, No Time to Die, in which she played the love interest of Daniel Craig’s Agent 007.

Butler, Walken and Seydoux are, along with Florence Pugh – who will play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest of the five daughters of Emperor Shaddam IV – the actors who, for now, join the sequel directed by Denis Villenueve.

His characters in “Dune 2” will join those played by Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), who already They appeared in the first film and will repeat in the sequel.

(With information from Europe Press)

