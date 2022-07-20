Entertainment

Dune 2 – Movie Premiere November 2023

Dune 2 is the continuation of the successful first part directed by Dennis Villenueve, dunesadaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The script is dimardo this time by Jon Spaiths and Villeneuve himself and the premiere is expected for November 2023.

It is starring Timothee Chalamet Y Zendaya (euphoria).

Dune 2: What We Know So Far

Paul embarks on a challenging quest to prevent a devastating future war throughout the Universe; the one he foresaw. Along with Chani, they join forces with the Fremen. Paul will encounter many obstacles and conflicts (with enemies, and within himself) and will face very difficult decisions to make.

Characters

Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides
Zendaya as Paul Chani
austin butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen
Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam
Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV
Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino
Javier Bardem as Stilgar
Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot
rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides
Souheila Yacoub as well as Shishakli
Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Release date

November 2023

Movie Sheet

Dunes 2

Dune Part 2

Title: Dune: Part Two

Plot: Paul embarks on a challenging quest to prevent a devastating future war throughout the Universe; the one he foresaw. Along with Chani, they join forces with the Fremen. Paul will encounter many obstacles and conflicts (with enemies, and within himself) and will face very difficult decisions to make.

Publication date: July 20, 2022

Country: USA

Address: Denis Villeneuve

Interpreters: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen Henderson

Gender: Science Fiction, Adventure

User Rating


3
(1 vote)

