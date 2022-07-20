Dune 2 – Movie Premiere November 2023

Dune 2 is the continuation of the successful first part directed by Dennis Villenueve, dunesadaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The script is dimardo this time by Jon Spaiths and Villeneuve himself and the premiere is expected for November 2023.

It is starring Timothee Chalamet Y Zendaya (euphoria).

Dune 2: What We Know So Far

Paul embarks on a challenging quest to prevent a devastating future war throughout the Universe; the one he foresaw. Along with Chani, they join forces with the Fremen. Paul will encounter many obstacles and conflicts (with enemies, and within himself) and will face very difficult decisions to make.

Characters

Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Paul Chani

austin butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot

rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Souheila Yacoub as well as Shishakli

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Release date

November 2023

Movie Sheet