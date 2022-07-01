Dune 2: release date postponed for this sequel with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – Actus Ciné

Legendary and Warner Bros. have just postponed the release date of Dune: part two by Denis Villeneuve and announced that of the new film in the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise by Adam Wingard.

We will have to wait a little longer to see Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work for the cinema.

Denis Villeneuve’s film has indeed just been shifted by Legendary and Warner Bros. Announced on October 18, 2023, the feature film worn by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin will finally be released a month later: November 15 in France and November 17 in the United States.

Dune 2 will thus be able to take advantage of the long Thanksgiving bridge (November 23). A period usually conducive to family cinema outings.

The second part of the adventures of Paul Atreides and Chani will face the prequel to the Hunger Games saga, The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird, the release of which is also announced for November 17, 2023.

Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler (Elvis) recently joined the cast of the sequel to the sci-fi film, which should begin filming in the fall.

Broadcast in the midst of a pandemic, the first installment earned more than $400 million at the international box office when it was released simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming platform. He won 6 Oscars.

Warner also announced the release date for the next installment in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla-Kong franchise. Worn by Dan Stevens, the film, of which we still know very little, is scheduled to hit our screens on March 13, 2024.

Released in March 2021 (during the pandemic and simultaneously on HBO Max), the previous opus Godzilla vs Kong grossed $468.2 million worldwide.