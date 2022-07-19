Dune 2 starts filming and already has a synopsis, cast and first official image

MADRID, July 19. (CultureLeisure) –

Dune 2 filming is already underway. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve, whose Theatrical release is scheduled for November 17, 2023has started filming and has published its official synopsis and has confirmed its full cast with new signings and familiar faces.

Tape, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreideswill once again have in its main cast Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) and Javier Bardem (Stilgar).

Also will repeat in the sequel to Villenueve Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgard (Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

To all of them, who already appeared in the first film, other well-known faces will be added in the sequelwhose presence in the film had already transpired but whose signing has now been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

They stand out among them austin butlerwhich comes from starring in Elvis, will be Feyd-Rautha Harkonnenheir presumptive to the Harkonnen dynasty and nephew of Emperor Shaddam IV, what will be played by veteran Christopher Walken.

The sequel will also feature the incorporation of Florence Pughwhich will give life to Princess Irulan Corrinothe eldest of the five daughters of the Emperor of Walken, and Léa Seydoux, who will play Lady Margotthe wife of the Earl and Mentat Hasimir Fenring, round out the cast of new additions to Dune 2 along with Souheila Yacoub, who will be Shishakli.





OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS AND IMAGE FROM THE SET

“This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge of the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing one choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee”, reads the official synopsis published by Warner and Legendary, in charge of a film that also will once again have Hans Zimmer in the musical sectioncomposer who achieved with Dune the Oscar for best soundtrack.

And to celebrate the start of filmingwhich will have locations in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italythe film’s own official Twitter account has posted the first official image from the set.

The first part of Dune was released in October 2021, and got a Box office gross of nearly $402 million worldwide. At the last edition of the Oscars, dune was nominated for ten statuettes, including best film, and finally won six (best editing, cinematography, soundtrack, production design, sound and visual effects). The entire Villenueve de Dune team is working on this second part, whose release date has been pushed back from October 20, 2023 to November 17.