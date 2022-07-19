“Dune 2”: the cast, the synopsis and an official image are confirmed

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson return in the sequel to “Dune.”

The filming of “Dune 2” is already underway. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve, whose theatrical release is scheduled for November 17, 2023, began filming and published its official synopsis, in addition, the complete cast was confirmed with the selection of new familiar faces.

(Also read: Steven Spielberg records his first video clip with a cell phone)

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, will once again have Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) and Javier Bardem ( Stilgar).

Also returning in the Villenueve sequel are Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgard (Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

To all of them, who already appeared in the first film, other well-known faces will be added in the sequel, whose selection has now been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

Among them are Austin Butler, who has just starred in “Elvis”, will be Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir apparent to the Harkonnen dynasty and nephew of Emperor Shaddam IV, who will be played by veteran Christopher Walken.

(You may be interested in: Karen Fukuhara: the challenges of playing a mute woman with superpowers)

The sequel will also feature the addition of Florence Pugh, who will play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest of the five daughters of the Emperor of Walken, and Léa Seydoux, who will play Lady Margot, the wife of the count and Mentat Hasimir Fenring, complete the cast of new additions to “Dune 2″ along with Souheila Yacoub, who will be Shishakli.

The film will also feature Hans Zimmer again in the musical section, a composer who won the Oscar for best soundtrack with “Dune”.

To celebrate the start of filming, which will feature locations in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, the film’s own official Twitter account has posted the first official image from the set.

The first part of “Dune” was released in October 2021, and achieved a box office gross of almost 402 million dollars worldwide.

(We recommend: Russell Crowe returns to the Colosseum in Rome 22 years after “Gladiator”)

In the last edition of the Oscars, “Dune” had ten nominations, including best film, and finally took six (best editing, photography, soundtrack, production design, sound and visual effects).

The entire Villenueve team from “Dune” is working on this second part, whose release date has been pushed back from October 20, 2023 to November 17.

(You may be interested: Lifetime premieres the feature film “Javier’s Passion: The Guerrilla Poet”)

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

“This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he struggles to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”