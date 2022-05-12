Dune 2: two stars confirmed in the casting alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Four years after “The Daughters of Doctor March”, the meeting between Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet will take place, according to information from “Production Weekly”.

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, the new stars

We awaited the confirmation with attention. There she is. Florence Pugh (“Daughters of Doctor March”, “Midsommar”) will be Princess Irulan in “Dune: Part Two”, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, who sent the Atreides to Arrakis.

His name had also been mentioned since March. Also in the cast will be Austin Butler, star of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film, which premieres in Cannes in a month and is seen in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”. He will play Fred-Rautha, the son of Baron Harkonnen. In the David Lynch film, released in 1984, these two roles were played by Virginia Madsen and Sting.

The two new recruits will be alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgaard, and also Josh Brolin.

A busy year for Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh earned her first Oscar nomination of 2020 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s “Daughters of Doctor March.” While she joined the Marvel universe in 2021 by playing Yelena Belova in “Black Widow”, the year 2022 looks even more promising for the 26-year-old actress. She is expected in “Don’t Worry Darling” by Olivia Wilde opposite Harry Styles. In 2023, the Englishwoman will also star in “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan, opposite Cillian Murphy, and in the film by Zach Braff, her boyfriend, “A Good Person” with Morgan Freeman.

An imminent start of filming

The cast now appears to be complete, with filming set to begin this summer, as confirmed by Josh Brolin a few days ago. Specifically, it will launch in Budapest, Hungary on July 18, claims “Production Weekly”. The film is due to be released in theaters in the United States on October 20, 2023.

Based on the sci-fi book by Franck Herbert, the first feature film ‘Dune’, released in the fall of 2021, was one of the biggest hits of the past year, grossing over $400 million. at the box office.