“Dune 2”: Warner Bros. delays the premiere of the film

Warner Bros. postpones the release date of the film “Dune: Part Two”, which will go from screening on October 20, 2023 to doing so on November 17 of that same year, reported the studio and the producer in charge of the film, Legendary, on social networks this Thursday.

This modification will make the Warner Bros. and Legendary film compete at the box office with the prequel to “The Hunger Games” (Lionsgate), entitled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

It is expected that “Dune: Part Two“, based on the second installment of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert, begins shooting later this year with a star cast made up of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

THE GREAT RECEPTION OF ‘DUNE’

Despite their enthusiasm, the followers of “dunes“They will have to wait a little longer to see the second part of a production that saw their work rewarded by obtaining six statuettes in different technical categories at the last edition of the Oscars.

In addition, the interstellar war around Arrakis, the most important desert planet in the universe in this fiction, was well received by the public internationally, reaching a turnover of 400 million dollars despite being released simultaneously on the platform hbo max.

Finally, Warner Bros. and Legendary have taken advantage of the “Dune” date change to announce that they will release a new film about the confrontation between Godzilla Y King Kongwith no official name as of yet, on March 15, 2024.

Filmmaker Adam Wingard will return to direct this version of “Godzilla vs Kong”, after achieving excellent box office results (474 ​​million) even when many of the movie theaters around the world were closed due to the pandemic. (With information from EFE)

