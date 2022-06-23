‘Dune 2’: What do we know and expect from Denis Villeneuve’s film?

If you liked the novel and you’re a fan of Frank Herbert’s novel, get ready, because ‘Dune 2’ is coming! We tell you all about it.

Previously it was said that dunesthe science fiction novel written in 1965 by Frank Herbert —and which supposedly served as inspiration for starwars— was impossible to adapt to the cinema due to the extensive vision and exquisite story whose core is located on the planet Arrakis and the Melange spice. However, the novel became very important since 2021 after the release of the homonymous tape of Denis Villeneuve. And now its sequel is being prepared, Dunes 2either Dune: Part II.

In the first installment, the Canadian filmmaker created a film that intrigued moviegoers and delighted critics. Thanks to this he got 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Ultimately, the film won six awards, including the Editing, Special Effects and Production categories. This shows that visually it turned out to be an enriching experience.

An introduction to the universe of dunes

As for the complexity of bringing the story to the big screen, Villeneuve conceived that the film should be shot in two parts. For that reason, in the first installment we have a fairly extensive introduction to the world of dunes. We know the conflicts between the great houses, the importance of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and its relationship with chani (Zendaya). We are also introduced to the people of the Fremen, the free tribe of Arrakis, and their knowledge of the Melange.

The end of the movie grossed just over $400 million with everything and its simultaneous premiere in HBO MAX in the United States due to the pandemic—precisely places the public in what would be the second part of the story of Herbert.

This since in the first part, we see how House Atreides arrives on Arrakis and how the Harkonnens and the Padishah emperor overthrow them. The second focuses on the life of Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica Atreides, and her life in the desert with the Fremen.

While the third, and to which Villeneuve’s feature film would point, takes up the way in which the Atreides regain control of the desert planet. Involved in this argument from the great houses, the Space Guild, the Harkonnens, the Bene Gresserit Brotherhood… Yes, there is a lot of context, but the end of dunes He left a pattern from which much is expected.

What do we know about Dunes 2?

Days after launch duneson October 26 legendary confirmed that there would indeed be a sequel, whose premiere is scheduled for October 20, 2023. As we already mentioned, it is expected to see how the characters of Zendaya Y Timothee Chalamet they relate and manage to retake control of Arrakis.

Principal photography is expected to begin in late summer. The names of the new additions to the cast have also been announced, as well as the characters that they will embody and that will define the course of events in Dunes 2:

Lea Seydoux will play Lady Margot member of Bene Gresserit, who has a lot of weight in Herbert’s novel

will play member of Bene Gresserit, who has a lot of weight in Herbert’s novel Florence Pugh it will be like p Rincesa Irulan Corrino daughter of Lady Anirul Corrino and of Shaddam Corrino IV, Emperor of the Known Universe

it will be like p daughter of and of Emperor of the Known Universe Christopher Walken will give life to Shaddam Corrino IV author of the conspiracy and murder of the Duke Leto Atreides interpreted by oscar isaac in the first part

will give life to author of the conspiracy and murder of the interpreted by in the first part austin butler will play the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), Freyd-Rautha Harkonnen

On the other hand, in addition to Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Stellan Skarsgård, are scheduled to return to the screen rebecca fergusonWhat Lady Jessica Atreides Y Josh Brolin What Gurney-Halleck, another of the weighty characters in history. Also, we would see Javier BardemWhat Stilgarone of the best warriors Fremen and leader of the Sietch Tabr.It is also expected that Jason Momoa Y dave baptist return as Duncan Idaho Y Glossu Rabban Harkonnen.

Of Dunes 2 it’s also said…

Although to chanithe Fremen warrior and sentimental interest of Paul Atreides, we saw little of her in the first installment, Denis Villeneuve recently announced that Zendaya’s character would be the female lead of the next chapter.

On the other hand, it is not ruled out that this reboot of dunes become a trilogy. The Quebec City-born filmmaker has expressed his interest in adapting the story of Dune Messiahalso written by Frank Herbert in 1969.

As you can see, the universe of dunes is so vast and impressive that the expectation for the next film, which will surely omit many details from the novel, is very high. So if you’re hooked on history, you have plenty of time to check out the novels of Herbert before the premiere in October 2023. And let’s not mention the ones written by his son, Brian Herbert.

It also does not hurt to review the david lynch filmwhich hit theaters back in 1984 and that despite summing up the story quite a bit, It has managed to be considered as a cult piece.

Already with these data, we can understand the reasons why the ambitious project of Alexander Jodorowskywhich would have characters like H. R. Giger, Salvador Dali, Orson Wells And till Mick jagger, It was not achieved, but that is another story.