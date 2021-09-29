Dune: 5 films to see if you liked Denis Villeneuve’s film

Dunes from Denis Villeneuve certainly represents the film event of the year. The film based on the first novel of the Dune cycle written by Frank Herbert has been a resounding success all over the world. Accomplice of this success are also the interpretations of the protagonists, including Timothée Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaacs and Rebecca Ferguson. Villeneuve’s film is part of the science fiction genre, imposing itself with its special effects, its evocative landscapes and its cosmological geography with attention to detail. So here it is five films to see if you liked Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is a 2014 film directed by Christopher Nolan. They are part of the cast Matthew McConaughey, Timothée Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain.

In the 21st century, the Earth is about to become uninhabitable. Food is scarce, desertification is constantly increasing and the so-called “plague” devours the oxygen present on the planet. Cooper, an engineer and former NASA pilot, is hired by NORAD to carry out a mission that could save humanity: find another habitable planet. The mission consists in fact in crossing a space-time tunnel that would lead to other planets that could be the new “home” for all human beings. Cooper accepts the mission, but will have to keep in mind that time in space flows slower than on Earth.

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner is a 1982 film directed by Ridley Scott. Milestone of science fiction cinema, Blade Runner has as protagonists Harrison Ford, Sean Young, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah.

Los Angeles, 2019, technology has reached levels of sophistication that allow the creation of androids that are extremely similar to humans. These androids are called replicants and were made with the purpose of doing the humblest and most exhausting jobs for men. Seemingly unable to feel emotion, the replicants rebel because of their condition and are completely exterminated. The few who remain live hidden and in contrast with mankind. These are the targets of Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who will have the task of eliminating the last androids escaped from a detention center.

Pitch Black (2000)

Pitch Black is a 2000 film directed by David Twohy and performed by Vin Diesel, Cole Hauser, Viola Davis. The film represents the first chapter of Riddick’s trilogy.

A spaceship due to the impact with meteorites carried by the tail of a comet is forced to land on an unknown planet. After the disastrous landing the few survivors try to regroup, but the prisoner Riddick manages to escape. When the crew realizes that the planet is inhabited by an extremely aggressive alien species, they will be forced to strike a deal with the dangerous Riddick, before it’s too late.

Ender’s Game (2013)

Ender’s Game is a 2013 film written and directed by Gavin Hood. The film is the cinematic adaptation of the novel Ender’s Game from Orson Scott Card. The protagonist of the film is Asa Butterfield, who shares the scene with Harrison Ford And Ben Kingsley.

In the future, humanity prepares to attack the alien race called Formic on its home planet. The reason for the attack is a previous massacre that took place years earlier by the aliens themselves, then driven back thanks to the heroic sacrifice of Colonel Mazer Rackham. In view of the attack on Formic, the children of the Earth are being trained in warfare and military strategy. In these fields the young Ender seems to possess remarkable qualities, such as to make him a fundamental resource for humanity in the perspective of the imminent war.

Oblivion (2013)

Fifth film to see if you liked it Dunes from Denis Villeneuve And Oblivion, directed by Joseph Kosinski. Among the main interpreters we find Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman And Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

In 2077 the Earth was devastated by a nuclear war fought against the Scavengers, an alien race that destroyed the moon and caused an influx of radiation to the planet. Jack, together with his partner Victoria Olsen, resides on a tower a thousand meters high and has the task of ensuring the proper functioning of the drills, which drain the oceans to produce energy. At the end of the mission, the two will be sent to the planet Titan, leaving the dying Earth. But while Victoria sees no hope for the planet, Jack discovers that perhaps it could become habitable again. In the background, the war with the Scavengers continues to claim victims.