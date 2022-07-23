DUNE almost has a spectacular intro

Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE is a brutal film that almost had a very powerful opening scene, but there was no budget.

It is estimated that DUNE (2021) cost about 165 million dollars, taking into account that they raised about 401 million, it can be considered that it was a box office success and that is why in 2023 we will be able to see the sequel.

In a recent interview with Script Apartone of the writers of DUNE, Eric Roth, revealed the idea he had to start the film. But Denis Villeneuve He rejected it due to lack of budget.

“The original opening of the movie was like The Book of Genesis from the Bible… And you would see the creation of a planet. We think it’s Earth and instead it’s DUNE, with these weird animals and we see how the water went and how the sand dunes formed and all that.”

“And it was pretty cool”. The writer continued Eric Roth. “But Denis said: This is great, but we can’t afford the rest of the film. So that was it.”

Eric Roth also revealed that he did not work on the second part, since they have been commissioned Jon Spaiths Y Denis Villeneuve, but he is clear that he would be willing to read the script and help in whatever was necessary. They’re currently shooting the movie though, so that probably won’t happen.

DUNE: Part 2 will show us the war between the Fremen and the Empire. So it will surely be much more epic than the first installment. In the cast stand out Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. New additions include Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

The movie DUNE: Part 2 It will be released on November 17, 2023.