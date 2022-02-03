Dune and Dog Power dominate Bafta – Cinema nominations

Two nominations for Paolo Sorrentino’s E ‘è la mano di Dio (best international film and best casting) at the Bafta, the British oscars announced today. And among the Italians also the magnificent artisans Massimo Cantini Parrini for the costumes and Alessandro Bertolazzi for Cyrano’s make-up. The highest number of nominations, 11, is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi Dune, while Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog had eight. Followed by: Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast with six, 25 / o Bond No Time to Die five as Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story. Among the actors Lady Gaga for House of Gucci wins her first nomination at the Bafta as well as Will Smith, the father of Williams in King Richard. Also nominated Benedict Cumberbatch protagonist for the Campion, Leonardo DiCaprio the scientist of Don’t Look Up, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point. Actresses include Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, CODA’s Emilia Jones Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World and Joanna Scanlan for After Love.

For Best Film, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza and Dog Power will play. The ceremony will take place on March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (HANDLE).