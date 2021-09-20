Dune by Denis Villeneuve dominates the Box Office

Dunes by Denis Villeneuve dominates the Box Office, grossing € 2.2 million at its debut in the hall, recording the best result ever in the opening weekend of the last year and a half. Thomas J. Ciampa, Senior Vice President Theatrical Distribution Warner Bros. Italy & Spain and Local Productions Italy, commented on the success of the film:

“After the triumph of the world premiere of Dune at the Venice International Film Festival, we are happy and proud of this extraordinary result which demonstrates how much the spectacularity of films needs on the big screen and how strong the viewer’s desire is to return to get excited at the cinema. “

The cast includes Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”, “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep”, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the ” Star Wars “), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (” Milk “,” Avengers: Infinity War “), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s” Chernobyl “,” Avengers: Age of Ultron “), Dave Bautista (the film series of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Avengers: Endgame”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”, HBO’s “Euphoria”), Chen Chang (“Mr. Long”, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049”, “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “Sex Education”), with Academy Award nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”, “Assassin’s Creed”), starring Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) and Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”).

Loading... Advertisements

The plot

Dune, an epic adventure full of emotions, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man, born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who will have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure a future to his family and his people. As evil forces face off in a conflict to secure exclusive control of the most precious resource on the planet – a raw material capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who overcome their fears will survive.