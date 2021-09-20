‘Dune’, ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘The French dispacth’

Timothée Chalamet, class actor 1995, in recent years it has gained increasing fame Cinema international, obtaining increasingly important roles in highly successful films; above all “Call me by your name” (“Call me by your name”) which made him known to the whole world and earned him numerous nominations for the main film awards.

This 2021 could be the year of his consecration, given the different films he took part in, due out by the end of December.

Dune: new cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (director of, among others, “Prisoners”, “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”), the new film adaptation of “Dunes“is now in the cinema and seems to have already conquered both the critics and the public. The film, already transposed into 1984, from David Lynch, sees an exceptional cast alongside the young and talented Chalamet: Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem are just some of the great performers who took part in the film. The work is taken from the series of science fiction novels written between the 60s and the 80s by Frank Herbert, tells the story of the planet Arrakis, also called Dunes and takes place in the eleventh millennium.

Don’t Look Up: Oscar-winning cast for Adam McKay’s film

The director of “Vice“and” The big bet “, Adam McKay at the end of the year he will try to conquer everyone with a film with great potential, especially thanks to the incredible cast. The two protagonists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, are two astronomers who try to warn humanity of the arrival of a meteorite.

Alongside the two of them, other Hollywood superstars of the caliber of Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and of the same Timothée Chalamet, which in just one year is collecting collaborations of the highest level. The feature will be released in US theaters on December 10, 2021, while it will arrive in Italy from Christmas’ Eve on the Netflix platform.

The French Dispacth of the Liberty, Kansan Evening Sun: the latest work written and directed by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is one of the most recognizable and respected directors of the past 20 years (“The Tenenbaums“,”Grand Budapest Hotel“,”Isle of Dogs“). L’11 November his latest film, awaited by fans for more than a year, will be released in cinemas: “The French Dispacth“would in fact have to go out to July last year, but due to the pandemic of COVID-19 the release of the film in theaters has shifted further and further, until it reaches what seems to be the final release date. The work, defined by the same Anderson “a love letter to journalists, set in the headquarters of a US magazine in a French city of the twentieth century”, also in this case, makes the cast one of its main weapons.

Interpreters already in the past alongside the American director (such as the inevitable Bill Murray) and others in the first collaboration with him (one out of all the same Chalamet, at the center of the director’s latest project).

