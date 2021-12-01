Dune, Keanu Reeves has only one word to comment on the film: here’s which one!

Keanu Reeves commented on the highly anticipated science fiction film Dunes by Denis Villeneuve based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 one-word novel, which according to the actor is enough to define the film.

In another life Keanu Reeves might have been a film critic, but in this universe he is a great established actor who loves making films and when he’s not busy making them, he’s busy watching them. A lot of words were spent on Villeneuve’s film starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, which has been hugely successful and whose sequel Dune 2 has already been announced. The film is truly a masterful work of art and interviewed by Esquire to the actor of Matrix a simple one-word review was enough to define it: “Stupendous”.

Most audiences and critics alike might agree with this one of yours clear and concise statement. The actor did not add anything more and perhaps there was nothing to add. We will soon see Reeves return as Neo in Matrix Resurrections, but since Villeneuve would like to make a trilogy, maybe there could be a role for the actor in the future, who knows!

Matrix Resurrections will arrive at the cinema1 January 2022, while the fourth chapter of John Wick coming in March, the new year will be very busy for Reeves! We leave you with our review of Dune let us know in the comments if you agree with the actor’s comment on Denis Villeneuve’s film that also got a sequel coming out in 2023.