Dune: Keanu Reeves on the movie | Cinema

How to review the adaptation offromwith one word?

Keanu Reeves (which we will soon see in the fourth chapter of the Matrix) in a new interview with Esquire attempted the feat:

Marvelous.

Simple and concise.

A few weeks ago Christopher Nolan also expressed himself on the film in the podcast The Director’s Cut:

It’s one of the most perfect blends of live action photography and computer generated visual effects I’ve ever seen. It’s very, very addicting at all times. Your entire team has done an amazing job. I think this film will introduce Dune to a whole new generation that has never read the book, or it will encourage fans to go and read the book. I think it’s really an amazing job. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times already, and every time I see it I discover new things, new details of this world. The way it was made for the big screen. It’s a real treat, a real gift for movie fans around the world.

***

Oscar® nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”, “Blade Runner 2049”) directs “Dune,” the Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed best-seller of the same name.

The film was presented out of competition on Friday 3 September, as a world premiere, at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

“Dune”, an epic adventure full of emotions, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man, born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who will have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to to ensure a future for his family and his people. As evil forces face off in conflict to secure exclusive control of the planet’s most precious resource – a raw material capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who overcome their fears will survive.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”, “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep”, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the films of “Star Wars”), Oscar® nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk”, “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s “Chernobyl”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the series of “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”, HBO’s “Euphoria”), Chen Chang (“Mr. Long”, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) , David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049”, “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “Sex Education”), with Oscar® nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years ”,“ Assassin’s Creed ”), starring Jason Momoa (“ Aquaman, ”HBO’s“ Game of Thrones ”) and Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem (“ No Country for Old Men ”,“ Skyfall ”).

Villeneuve directs “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve is also a producer on the film along with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo Jr. Executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Behind the camera, Villeneuve finds two-time Oscar®-nominated production designer Patrice Vermette (“Arrival”, “Sicario”, “The Young Victoria”), two-time Oscar®-nominated editor Joe Walker (“Blade Runner 2049 ”,“ Arrival ”,“ 12 Years a Slave ”), two-time Academy Award®-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert (“ First Man ”,“ Blade Runner 2049 ”) and Academy Award®-winning Special Effects Gerd Nefzer ( “Blade Runner 2049”).

Villeneuve first collaborates with Oscar®-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Lion”, “Zero Dark Thirty”, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”); three-time Oscar®-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West (“The Revenant,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Quills – The Pen of Scandal”), second costume designer Bob Morgan and stunt coordinator Tom Struthers (the “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception”). Academy Award®-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Blade Runner 2049”, “Inception”, “Gladiator”, “The Lion King”) created the score.

“Dune”, shot in Hungary and Jordan, is in Italian cinemas since September 16, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary.

